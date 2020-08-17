Ride-On Your Child Nostalgia With the McLaren Senna Electrified toy, Just £375

Some parents are a little biased – they are simply using their children as excuses to fulfill all of their child-like dreams. And given the huge expanse of the toy segment we cannot assign blame on anyone. Not even on those looking to buy McLaren’s latest supercar toy – the Senna “Ride-On” - and secretly trying to enter inside for some track-like fun at home. Yeah, those working dihedral doors got everyone fooled.

15 photos