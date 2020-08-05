Never Mind the T.50, Gordon Murray's Original McLaren F1 Is Worth $16 Million

Anyone asked to associate Gordon Murray’s name with a car will undoubtedly select the famed McLaren F1 instead of its newly introduced Gordon Murray Automotive T.50. We already love the concept behind the geniuses’ latest supercar, but history will undoubtedly remember him in connection to that 1990’s sample of crazy automotive superlatives. And chances are savvy businesspeople will do too.
This would have to do with Hagerty’s latest assessment of the 1992-introduced road bomb. Back in the day, the McLaren F1 was available for a mere £540,000 (£965,000 when adjusted for inflation – a little over $1,26 million) and the British company is said to have never made a profit out of any of the examples made.
Now the experts’ average evaluation stands at no less than $16 million! Hagerty points out that before and around 2006, the 620 bhp 6.1-litre V12 engined 240 mph (386 kph) monster was flirting with collectors at just above its original asking price. Wise investors should have grabed as many as they could back then, because after 2008 prices started a steady increase (that year an average value was of £1.5 million).
One might remember how around 2015 esteemed British comedian Rowan Atkinson was Mr. Bean-ing his own McLaren F1 twice while the crashes became – according to rumor lore – the world’s largest insurance claim. And he still managed to move the F1 out of his extensive car collection for no less than £8 million. And that would still be considered a bargain against today’s levels.
For example, Bonham’s Quail Lodge Auction from 2017 dropped the hammer on chassis no. 44 for no less than $15.6 million. That would be an amazing return of investment if one would have purchased the F1 unit in question back in 1992 – and sell it for that figure 25 years later. Of course, the same might happen with Murray’s new T.50 supercar – but does anyone dare think all the planets have aligned perfectly again?!
