NYPD Firefighters Smash Windows on BMW 5 Series, Owner Is So Mad About It

17 Aug 2020, 13:57 UTC ·
Parking in front of a hydrant is a douche move – and an illegal one. Of course, that’s not stopping people from pulling it, but this BMW driver is very mad about what happened when he did.
On Friday, the FDNY was responding to a fire in the Bronx, New York and, when they arrived at the address, they found a 2005 BMW 5 Series Sedan parked in front of the hydrant, the New York Post reports. As it has happened before (and will surely happened again), they smashed both front windows and ran the hose through the car, over the leather-covered front seats.

BMW, short for “Break My Windows.”

Firefighters have always defended the move by saying that there is simply no way they could run the hose over the roof of the car, and thus leave the windows unbroken. Apparently, this would create a crease in the hose, which, in turn, would decrease the pressure and volume going through it. In a life-or-death scenario, this could mean firefighters would lack the very thing they need the most.

While the move has been openly defended by firefighters and the police in the past, the owner of this particular car is fuming mad. He tells the publication that they “didn’t have to do that,” especially since he only parked there because the battery on his key fob had died. He had no choice, in other words.

“They f*** up my car and it is going to cost me a bag of money,” he tells the Post. “I am stressed. I don’t always leave it there.”

The FDNY refused to comment on the story, but chances are the owner will have to see to the repairs himself – in addition to paying the $180 in fines. Still, people online are criticizing the department for doing something wrong as a means to punish a driver who also did something wrong. These people probably assume the firefighters had time to mull this over before heading out to put the fire.

Speaking of which, the intervention lasted two hours and resulted in minor injuries for two of the FDNY team.



