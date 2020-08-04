Watch Owner of 5 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Take All of Them Out For a Spin

When looking at the Mercedes-AMG One, you certainly feel like it's importing future Formula One technology. But when you see the aging Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren questions pop-up. Can it live up to the task of honoring the SLR 300 – Stirling Moss? Does it have the styling genius to withstand the test of time with that F1-inspired nose? Can we see five of them together, both in coupe and roadster form?
While the first two questions might be rhetorical, the third one gets a definitive answer from renowned businessperson and car collector Manny Khoshbin. His social media exploits have been well documented – this man clearly knows how to show the rest of the world he is enjoying his massive fortune.
And we are enjoying it with him from afar, especially when he talks about the latest addition to his unique car collection. We have seen him showing his love and appreciation for certain carmakers – his YouTube channel is filled with pieces about Bugatti and McLaren, for example.
On the other hand, he has a major soft spot for the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and he is the owner of no less than five examples. And because he is usually a busy man, he shares with us the joy of finally being able to drive all five of them on the same day.
We also get the sense that he is a little biased towards European machines – he owns those four Bugattis, a roster of McLarens, a Hermes Pagani Huayra and he also needs to move a luxurious Rolls-Royce out of the way to gain access to the SLR McLarens.
Yes, we do know he is also passionate about the Tesla Model X he owns – but come on, have you seen a better electric vehicle up to this point? Anyway, circling back to the five-piece Mercedes set we can tell you he is not very happy with the way the gullwing door technology has aged.
Spoiler alert - it is not like fine wine. On the other hand, we also find out which of the five is his favorite – the white convertible. Well, no one saw that coming with the white Bugatti T-shirt and cap...
And we are enjoying it with him from afar, especially when he talks about the latest addition to his unique car collection. We have seen him showing his love and appreciation for certain carmakers – his YouTube channel is filled with pieces about Bugatti and McLaren, for example.
On the other hand, he has a major soft spot for the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, and he is the owner of no less than five examples. And because he is usually a busy man, he shares with us the joy of finally being able to drive all five of them on the same day.
We also get the sense that he is a little biased towards European machines – he owns those four Bugattis, a roster of McLarens, a Hermes Pagani Huayra and he also needs to move a luxurious Rolls-Royce out of the way to gain access to the SLR McLarens.
Yes, we do know he is also passionate about the Tesla Model X he owns – but come on, have you seen a better electric vehicle up to this point? Anyway, circling back to the five-piece Mercedes set we can tell you he is not very happy with the way the gullwing door technology has aged.
Spoiler alert - it is not like fine wine. On the other hand, we also find out which of the five is his favorite – the white convertible. Well, no one saw that coming with the white Bugatti T-shirt and cap...