Popular Youtuber Thinks Novitec McLaren Senna Sounds Like Madness, We Agree

While packing lots of German DNA, Novitec initially became famous for its Italian performance car modifications. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati were common from the aftermarket specialist. But in modern times you only survive if you expand, so today the tuning expert can also work on your McLaren, Rolls-Royce, and even the all-electric Tesla.
British automaker McLaren has been pushing the boundaries of supercar performance with every build starting with the McLaren F1 1990s icon. They have successfully transitioned in the modern era from a one-time hit wonder automaker to a fully-fledged sports car manufacturer thanks to successful products such as the 540C, 570S, 600LT Spider or 720S.
But these bread and butter models are just a means to an “Ultimate Series” end – the cash cows needed to deliver crazy builds such as the Elva, Speedtail or the Senna and GT we are talking here about. And when people want to set them apart, they usually need a specialists’ helping hand.
Novitec responded to that, and we all saw what the tuner is capable with the McLaren GT. But, then again, we are looking for absolute greatness. And that would definitely be the Novitec McLaren Senna.
Youtuber Shmee150 obviously knows his stuff very well by now – which is why he wanted to check out both aftermarket builds, not just the newer GT.
And with the Novitec McLaren Senna there is no beating around the bush – this build is both spectacular and outright scary. The aftermarket specialist took maximum power to 902 ps and 888 Nm of twist, swapped the regular running shoes for a complete set of 20/21-inch forged alloys and brought superalloy greatness with the ultra-light Inconel high-performance Race GTR exhaust.
The latter is also Shmee150’s and our object of adoration, specifically due to the louder than life sound it makes – just watch the cold start at the 2-minute mark and see how Shmee has to make serious efforts for us to hear him. Or you could just count the minutes our guy smiles while enjoying the passenger seat of the reworked British monster.
