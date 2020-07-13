These McLaren Wireless Earbuds Will Deliver the Premium Formula 1 Roar

McLaren has been eager to partner with exotic technology experts in recent times – the British automaker lent its image to Chinese smartphone vendor OnePlus on a couple of occasions, for rebrands of the 6T and 7T series. Now McLaren Racing has teamed up with premium global audio provider Klipsch for a set of premium true wireless earphones.
The notion of true wireless earphones comes from the fact that such Bluetooth earbuds have no cords or wires to either connect the left and right speaker or to an audio source. It is the very best application of the Bluetooth speaker technology on a mobile, personal level – and this is how McLaren likes to roll around. Of course, it also helps to partner with the right expert.
Let us go back a little to McLaren’s partnership with OnePlus for the 6T and 7T editions. The iconic British racing team took notice of the bustling world of smart devices and decided it was a good marketing exercise to showcase the renowned Papaya Orange touches in a small – but highly mobile – factor. They started with an all-in strategy for the 6T – everything was reworked, from the box to the actual design of the phone and even came with collectors’ items.
The following year the 7T McLaren edition was a different story – stripping down to the bare bones the elaborate efforts of its predecessor. Maybe they did not want to bother with collectors’ memorabilia anymore. Or they were simply setting up the standard for upcoming collaborations. If that would be the case, we can understand their approach with the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport McLaren edition earphones.
As far as McLaren cues go, these are pretty slim in this case – both the earphones and the USB-C charging case have Papaya Orange nods towards the British team. The case even comes with carbon fiber accents, and the maker includes a tie-in special edition booklet along with an authenticating metal card. But that’s all folks.
On the other hand, the audio company does include a more prominent set of features. Both the earbuds and the case come with an IP67 rating for dust and water protection, and there is a wireless charging pad included with the special series purchase (the regular T5 II does not have one). More so, the fitting choices are above and beyond the call (of duty): six pairs of ear tips, one pair of memory foam ear tips, as well as three different sizes of wings.
Klipsch - as it happens, the official headphone and portable audio partner of the McLaren Formula 1 team - says the earbuds are good for 8 hours of continuous listening, with a total of 32 hours when the charging case is put to work as well. We are not audio experts, but the company also speaks of class-beating acoustic performance – and promises crystal clarity for calls thanks to the inclusion of no less than four microphones.
