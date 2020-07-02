McLaren Praises Forza Horizon 4 Graphics, Shares Awesome Game Shots

Say what you want about the Forza Horizon 4 gameplay and the occasional bugs, but the graphics continue to be pretty impressive, especially for a game that’s not necessarily new.
And while some people think Forza isn’t really that advanced when it comes to the level of details on each car available for gamers, McLaren certainly thinks otherwise.
In fact, McLaren is so impressed with the graphics quality in Forza Horizon 4 that the company recently decided to share a collection of game shots showing its own cars racing in the game.
Some of the screenshots here, however, including this one coming from LuxuryArtsoff, aren’t necessarily raw materials and have also received a bunch of Photoshop edits, and this is how they ended up becoming wallpaper material.
But it’s not like McLaren and Forza Horizon 4 don’t make for a cool combination anyway.
For instance, the model that we linked to is the McLaren 600LT Coupe, one of the most popular cars in the game. It landed in FH4 with the release of the Series 14 patch, and you can unlock it by completing 50 percent of the Series 14 Summer Season.
As for its performance, this is unmistakably a McLaren. The 600LT Coupe is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that develops no less than 591 horsepower. Built as a rear mid-engined model, the 600LT coupe is a track-ready version of the McLaren 570S Coupe, coming with a series of aerodynamic changes to improve its performance on the track.
For example, it’s a little bit longer than the base model because it features a front splitter and a rear diffuser, but at the same, it’s also lighter by approximately 10 kilos.
McLaren says anyone who plays Forza Horizon 4 with one of its cars should share a shot online using the #DriveAtHome hashtags, and the best pictures could once again be highlighted by the company itself.
It's #DriveatHome time. As always, we cannot believe the quality of images you are submitting from @forzahorizonofficial .. Want to enter for next week? Capture one of our cars in Forza Horizon 4, and share using #DriveatHome Thanks to @luxuryartsoff , @forza.km , @guccii_photography and @p.r.carsfh4 for their submissions. They are amazing!