So, while common folk had to resort to the same tired ideas for Father’s Day (ties, cologne and small gadgets), actress and activist Gabrielle Union was able to go all-out for her husband and the father of her daughter, former NBA player Dwyane Wade. Both stars are quite active on social media, which means that fans too were treated to a good look at Gabrielle’s present: a gorgeous 1974 Ford Bronco.We all know that Americans love their trucks more than Netflix (with or without “and chill”), but apparently Wade’s love of the Bronco is more than a fleeting infatuation. Posting on his Instagram a video of the moment he was presented with the gift, he writes in the caption, “I mentioned years ago that when I moved to LA I would love a Bronco< Well the wife was listening. Thank you [Gabrielle] you did that!!!!”She certainly did. No other details on the purchase have been made public and nor should we expect them to be, but Union did say in her Instagram Stories that putting the surprise together took her months and was done “piece by piece.” This likely means this is a fully custom job – and an an actress with an estimated worth of $40 million can afford.That said, Wade is worth an estimated $120 million alone and he spends a chunk on his money on rare and expensive cars. His collection includes a Mercedes SLR McLaren and was one of the first people in the world to get it when it launched, a McLaren MP4-12C, a 570S and a 720S Spider, a 2017 Jaguar XE and an F-Pace, a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and a GTC4Lusso T, a Maserati Ghibli and a Lamborghini Gallardo.And that’s just some of the cars we know of. In other words, the Bronco will be in good company.