Americans Would Give Up Sex and Netflix Rather Than Their Pickups

It’s no secret that Americans love pickup trucks. An entire industry has been built around them, and together with SUVs they managed to push the good-old sedan body style to the outskirts of customer interest. 9 photos



The carmaker tasked specialized company Penn Schoen Berland (PSB) with findings this out. PSB asked some 2,000 Americans of all ages, sexes and lines of work carefully crafted questions to find out just how appreciated



Asked what activities they would rather give up before “they give up the keys to their truck,” people said streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or Hulu would be the first to go (82 percent). They could also go without drinking alcohol or coffee (79 and 71 percent, respectively), and even sex (surprisingly, 38 percent of those surveyed chose this answer).



Other things point to this undying love for trucks too. 25 percent of Americans have a name for their truck, and 15 percent even have tattoos of their ride somewhere on the body.



“America loves trucks because they connect us to an enduring American cultural truth about resiliency, hard work, and undaunted determination of Americans to tame frontiers, build big things, and overcome adversity – needs that have come to the fore today,” said in a statement Aaron Ahuvia, University of Michigan marketing professor.



“Trucks have earned their iconic status by giving builders and dreamers the flexibility power to get things done and control our destinies, epecially in challenging times.”



