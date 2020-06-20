Rolls-Royce “Luxury Truck” Rendering Isn’t Your Typical Cullinan

3 For Playboi Carti, a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is the Perfect Family Car

On that note, care to guess why Audi didn't come up with a pickup even though VW has one in the guise of the Amarok? The answer is obvious. If the Lincoln Motor Company were to bring back those two, the Blackwood and Mark LT would have to compete against a workhorse that kicks off at $67,735 even though it wears Ford logos up front, on the steering wheel, and on the tailgate. Whichever way you try to make a business case for a Lincoln truck, it won’t happen. This gets us to Mercedes-Benz and the X-Class.Previewed with great pomp and circumstance, the W470 raised a few eyebrows when the three-pointed star revealed the production model. The Nissan Navara-like plastic in the cabin is one thing, but the truck had nothing to do with Mercedes-Benz other than a six-cylinder turbo diesel which is 15 years old this year.A little over 15,000 units were sold in the entire world in 2019, forcing Merc to pull the plug on the X-Class. Like the four-ringed automaker from Ingolstadt and Bayerische Motoren Werke, the three-pointed star has to sell a lot of examples of a given model to justify its existence. That’s how a publicly traded company works.Not to be confused with Rolls-Royce Holdings, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars plays by different rules because the company is wholly owned by the BMW AG. If you take a look at the British automaker’s sales figures, you will also notice how different R-R does business from Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Lincoln, and other luxury brands.The question is, does the Cullinan need a pickup option in order to bring new customers to the brand? Not quite, no. More than 5,150 cars and SUVs were delivered in 2019, a historical performance for the Goodwood-based outfit.Chief exec Torsten Muller-Otvos made it crystal clear that the Cullinan has contributed a lot to this sales figure, but “we are conscious of our key promise to our customers.” To the point, the head honcho wants to keep Rolls-Royce “rare and exclusive,” and this wording implies a production cap in the near future.As such, the Cullinan luxury truck imagined by pixel artist Kleber Silva will remain just that – a rendering. The average age of a Rolls-Royce owner may be 40-ish years old according to Torsten, but a super-plush workhorse is definitely out of the question even for a younger demographic. Despite a whole load of one-offs, not even BMW could make a case for a truck.On that note, care to guess why Audi didn't come up with a pickup even though VW has one in the guise of the Amarok? The answer is obvious.