2020 Audi RS7 Sportback Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT 63S, Humiliation Follows

Who makes the best sports four-door coupe? It's obviously going to be a German company, and this drag race features two of the hottest models right now, the all-new 2020 Audi RS7 Sportback and the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S 4-door.
Mercedes undoubtedly invented this segment with the stylish yet powerful CLS-Class, but Audi decided to give chase with the A7 almost a decade ago. This new RS7 is supposed to be the ultimate version, but even before watching this drag race, we know that it's at a disadvantage, at least on paper.
You see, while both cars use a 4.0-liter V8 engine with two turbochargers in the middle, AMG is known for making better, more powerful engines. The one in the GT 63S is rated at 630 horsepower and 664 lb-ft for the American market.
Meanwhile, the Audi RS7 Sportback makes 591 horsepower. There are other differences, like the gearbox or the way the AWD works. But a major decider here is the weight. Carwow says that the RS7 is lighter by about 55 kilograms or about 120 lbs. Will that make a difference? Let's find out.
The two German champions are quite different in the way they perform. The RS7 decimates the AMG GT 63S off the line, and that's not what we expected to see. In a previous race, the sister wagon model (the new RS6) didn't have the best launches, and it looked like the auto was to blame.
But here, the less powerful car pulls away first. Eventually, the extra power of the AMG begins to tell, and it sails past for a commanding victory. They do a second race, and this time, Mat in the blue Merc gets a better start. No chance at all. Audi, you'd better give this car more power.
It might be worth pointing out that Mercedes coupe is almost 50% more expensive. But if you can afford one, you'll obviously want the faster car made by the prestigious company.
