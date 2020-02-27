2020 Audi RS6 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, Decimation Follows

More on this:

1 2020 Audi RS6 Gets Annihilated by BMW M5, E 63 and Panamera

2 2021 BMW M4 Coupe Spied Winter Testing, Looks Ready to take on C 63 and RS5

3 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Wagon Is What Perfection Looks Like

4 2020 Audi RS6 Does Its First Drag Race, Tesla Model 3 Gets Smashed

5 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 Drag Races RS3, M2 Joins in for Drifting