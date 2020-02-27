2020 Audi RS6 Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S, Decimation Follows

You guys hated that we featured a drag race where the Audi RS6 walked all over a cheaper Tesla Model 3 Performance. But how about one where the quattro monster plays with the mightiest, most expensive Mercedes-AMG 4-door models, the GT 63 S.
Before we go and spoil the outcome of the race, let's establish that the RS6 has got less power. Its new 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 makes 600 hp and 850 Nm of torque, which might sound like plenty. But it's a bit heavier than before, and we all know what happened in the drag race against the BMW M4 and Porsche Panamera Turbo S.
Yet if we think back to last week's race, the RS6 stayed within an arm's length of the E63 S. So it might be a match for the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S. This more expensive model is indeed powerful, at 639 hp and 900 Nm, but it's also big and hefty.
The Lovecars YouTUbe channel put Tiff Needell in the seat of the hot AMG. But the owner of the RS6 wanted a slice of the action and swapped with the original drive. And as he predicted, the Audi has a much better launch off the line, securing an early lead which it maintains until the end.
Even after the test is repeated, the RS6 is still faster than the more expensive AMG. These V8-powered automatic traction monsters are right at the edge of what the technology will allow, and skill can finally play a part. We're not sure this result is going to be the definitive one. However, Audi wagon fans should be happy with the outcome, and if any AMG GT owners want a re-match, we're all for that.
It's probably worth mentioning that the AMG GT 63 S, expensive as it may be, isn't going to be the flagship for much longer. Mercedes should launch a GT 73 plug-in hybrid that could crack the 700 horsepower barrier.
