2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Drag Races Infiniti QX50, Annihilation Follows

German automakers didn't invent the SUV, but they did figure out a way to make it extra-spicy. By sacrificing some of its versatility and simplicity, Mercedes turned the GLC-Class into a pocket rocket in the form of this GLC 43. But do the Japanese brands have anything like that?
We're not going to lie - the next Acura MDX Type S sounds very cool, with its new turbocharged V6. But even though it's related to the legendary Skylines and GT-Rs, Infiniti can't seem to offer a magical performance version for the QX50.
Almost everybody has a crossover or an SUV in their driveway, but there's a little "something something" extra if you can afford one of the premium ones. The German companies can bundle in some powerful muscle under the hood, but can the Japanese brands compete? We're about to find out with the help of a drag race between the GLC 43 and the QX50.
The QX50 is likable but not lovable, one of those vehicles that tick so many boxes that it loses its soul. We'd rather have an Alfa Romeo Stelvio, even when it leaves you stranded by the side of the road. They messed up multiple things, from the use of the CVT gearbox to their variable compression turbo engine.
The GLC 43 is not the full-fat GLC 63 model with the V8, but its twin-turbo V6 is still pretty good. The 2020 model is rated at 385 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. Did we mention it also sounds very good?
Obviously, the QX50 is way down on power. Infiniti's own twin-turbo V6 would have fit in this crossover, but for some reason, they only offer the four-cylinder making 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. So they are not direct rivals. However, The Fast Lane Car points out that they are pretty closely priced, with the Mercedes costing about $70,000 and the Infiniti $62,000. Is losing a drag race this badly worth the $8,000?
