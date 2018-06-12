2019 Genesis G70 Prepares to Roll Out in the United States

The sports sedan the BMW 3 Series should be afraid of. A smaller, more luxury-oriented interpretation of the Kia Stinger. Whatever the G70 means to you, Genesis has high hopes for the all-new G70 in the United States of America. And looking through the performance specifications, the twin-turbo V6 packs a serious punch.
Genesis claims the 3.3-liter six-cylinder engine has the “most horsepower in the segment” at 365. Torque, meanwhile, is rated at 376 pound-feet. With technologies that include Mid Position Lock Continuously Variable Valve Timing, integrated exhaust manifold cylinder head, dual-stage variable oil pump, and launch control, the G70 V6 accelerates to 60 miles per hour in 4.5 seconds. Not bad at all, right?
But what if you’re in the market for performance and fuel efficiency from your G70? This is where the 2.0-liter T-GDI steps into the limelight, packing 252 horsepower (255 in the case of the six-speed manual transmission) and 260 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with either engine, the G70 offers all-wheel drive as an optional extra. Regarding the four-cylinder turbocharged engine, Genesis can level up the handling with an optional multi-plate mechanical limited-slip differential.
“The foundation for any kind of car that performs well dynamically is an incredibly rigid platform,” explained Albert Biermann, president and head of Vehicle Performance Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “That translates not only to performance, but how it feels down the road as well as safety achievement levels.”
Even though the G70 V6 can’t be compared with the BMW M3, it’s a serious challenger to the status quo. The 340i is the closest rival of the range-topping V6 variant, kicking off at $48,950 with RWD or $50,950 with AWD in the United States of America. Even though pricing information isn’t available at the present moment for the U.S.-spec G70, you can bet your sweet bippy the Genesis is cheaper than the compact executive sedan from BMW.
Over in Canada, the entry-level 2.0T Advanced starts at CAD 42,000 ($32,350 at current exchange rates). For reference, the 3 Series starts at $34,900 in the United States.
