Genesis G70 3.3T Acceleration and First Impressions from Korea

If you want the best car currently made by Korea, I think the Hyundai G70 should be at the top of the list. You see, as good as Kia design is, Hyundai always keep the best technology and engine tuning for itself, just like VW does.

What can we say about the short acceleration video? The G70 is way faster than the Hyundai Sportage your folks drive. We've also tracked down a video for the G70 2.0T which is still a fast machine. With the 370 HP six-cylinder, the 3 Series rival reaches 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and tops out at 270 km/h (168 mph), though we think that's limited.



The numbers for the 2.0T have yet to be announced, but they should come in at around 7 seconds or less. Unlike with a BMW, you can't have a manual gearbox, but that's probably not going to bother 90% of customers. A 2.2-liter diesel has also been recently announced.



The G70 is technically the third product of the Genesis brand launched in 2015. But it's the first to debut a core passion for performance. We think it looks fantastic from plenty of angles, especially the rear.



We particularly liked to see how they used aluminum and pleated leather on the doors. Tesla should take a look at this next time they make a sedan because in our book this is true luxury.



