autoevolution
 

Genesis G70 3.3T Acceleration and First Impressions from Korea

30 Oct 2017, 20:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If you want the best car currently made by Korea, I think the Hyundai G70 should be at the top of the list. You see, as good as Kia design is, Hyundai always keep the best technology and engine tuning for itself, just like VW does.
3 photos
Genesis G70 3.3T Acceleration and First Impressions from KoreaGenesis G70 3.3T Acceleration and First Impressions from Korea
The core of what gets us excited here is the 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 under the hood. It's shared with some other fast sedans, but they all have their issues. For example, the more significant G80 Sport is spacious and well equipped, but its platform is cumbersome. Likewise, the Kia Stinger GT is converted from a K9.

What can we say about the short acceleration video? The G70 is way faster than the Hyundai Sportage your folks drive. We've also tracked down a video for the G70 2.0T which is still a fast machine. With the 370 HP six-cylinder, the 3 Series rival reaches 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and tops out at 270 km/h (168 mph), though we think that's limited.

The numbers for the 2.0T have yet to be announced, but they should come in at around 7 seconds or less. Unlike with a BMW, you can't have a manual gearbox, but that's probably not going to bother 90% of customers. A 2.2-liter diesel has also been recently announced.

The G70 is technically the third product of the Genesis brand launched in 2015. But it's the first to debut a core passion for performance. We think it looks fantastic from plenty of angles, especially the rear. We can't love the same way as the Stinger GT, but we don't feel the urge to nitpick any flaws either.

We particularly liked to see how they used aluminum and pleated leather on the doors. Tesla should take a look at this next time they make a sedan because in our book this is true luxury.

2018 Genesis G70 Genesis G70 3.3T Genesis
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
GENESIS models:
GENESIS G70GENESIS G70 CompactGENESIS G90GENESIS G90 LargeGENESIS G80GENESIS G80 MediumAll GENESIS models  