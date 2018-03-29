2019 Genesis G70 Available With Manual Transmission In The U.S.

The 2019 Genesis G70 competes in the compact executive sedan segment against the likes of the BMW 3 Series. It’s pretty hard to take on the Germans, but Hyundai’s luxury division appears to have covered every base with the new G70.
To this effect, Genesis offers the newcomer with a six-speed manual transmission exclusive to the 2.0T RWD. It’s an optional extra if you can believe it, with the standard transmission coming in the form of an eight-speed auto. Regardless of cog swapper, the G70 features launch control for maximum acceleration off the line.
Speaking of quickness, the G70 doesn’t get quicker than the 3.3T HTRAC with the Dynamic package. The twin-turbocharged V6 is similar to the engine in the Kia Stinger, churning out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, on the other hand, has 252 ponies and 260 pound-feet of torque to offer.
Among other go-faster goodies, the Dynamic package includes a mechanical limited-slip differential. Moving up to the 3.3T adds variable gear ratio steering, and further still, the 3.3T Sport adds an electronically controlled suspension system.
But wait, there’s more! Want some high-performance Brembo brakes with 13.8-inch rotors up front and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires? Genesis is much obliged to offer them, but only as long as the G70 you want is equipped with 19-inch wheels.
Going on sale in the summer, the 2019 Genesis G70 won’t have it easy as sedan sales keep on dwindling and the Germans keep getting better. On the other hand, G70 owners are treated to a complimentary service program. What that means is, the automaker will collect the G70 to service it and offer a courtesy replacement. For three years or 36,000 miles, the complimentary scheduled maintenance period.
“The G70’s U.S. debut is a very important milestone for Genesis,” said Manfred Fitzgerald, global head of the Genesis brand. “The G70 is all about the driver’s experience. We look forward to how our youngest and most dynamic sedan will connect with our clientele through refined performance and athletic, elegant design.”
