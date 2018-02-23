Genesis Crowned Best Auto Brand In Consumer Reports Ranking

And guess what? Less than three years and three models is all Genesis needed to take the top spot in the latest rankings of Consumer Reports. In fact, it took two models (G80 and G90) because the G70 is too new to be evaluated by Consumer Reports
.
Without further beating around the bush, here’s the lowdown: “Genesis, with just two models tested, had less to get right to earn its place at the top of the list. That doesn’t take away from the fact that Genesis excels in our testing and owner satisfaction scores and has average reliability, but it does put its position in perspective.”
With a road-test score of 89 points and an overall score of 81, the South Korean automaker controlled by Hyundai edged ahead of Audi, BMW, Lexus, Porsche, Kia, Subaru, Tesla, Honda, and Toyota. Places 11th through 20th were attributed to Chrysler, Hyundai, Mazda, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Lincoln, Volvo, Buick, and Ford. Indeed, ladies and gentlemen, Hyundai
couldn’t do better than 12th place this time around.
At the other end of the spectrum, the worst auto brand evaluated by Consumer Reports is Fiat
, with an overall score of 39 to its name. Then there are Jeep, Land Rover, Alfa Romeo, Mitsubishi, and GMC, results with the potential to generate some head scratching.
Feedback from the owners of more than 640,000 was used to generate the ranking, in addition to the vehicle testing done by Consumer Reports. Maserati
and smart
were omitted because the two brands “lacked sufficient data to be included
[in the ranking].”
On that note, would you cross-shop something from Genesis to the detriment of more accomplished brands such as Mercedes-Benz?