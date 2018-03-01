Oscar Awards Nominees Will Go to Vanity Fair Party in Five Bi-Color Genesis G90

As it usually happens, immediately after the 90th Academy Awards ends, the party starts. For the second year in a row, celebrity party goers can choose to be transported from the Dolby Theater to the party by means of a very special edition car.

The unique treatment the G90 received for the special night includes both new interior materials and a two-tone exterior treatment. Each of the five cars will be wearing a unique design theme.



The first, named A Touch of Sensuality, comes with light silver and matte cocoa brown, while the second, Stardust, is adorned with flakes of dark gray. Hunter green and dark brown is the theme chosen for the Emerald Dream, while the scary-named The Ruler is painted brick-red and gray. The last of the lot, the Refined Understatement, wears silver dots all over.



The interior of the special models have been refurbished as well, the five G90s getting Nappa leather, black velvet lines or even green leather.



“The 2018 G90 collection has been designed to honor the glamour of Hollywood and break automotive color and trim boundaries," said Luc Donckerwolke, Head of Genesis Design.



"These special editions are just the beginning of what we can imagine for ultimate Genesis tailored luxury.”



