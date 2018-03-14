Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Described As “90 Percent Of The Way To An S-Class”

More on this:

1 Oscar Awards Nominees Will Go to Vanity Fair Party in Five Bi-Color Genesis G90

2 Hyundai Appoints Another BMW Man as Head of Performance and Motorsport Division

3 Genesis Crowned Best Auto Brand In Consumer Reports Ranking

4 2019 Genesis G80 2.2d Test Mule Spied Testing In The Snow

5 Spyshots: 2020 Genesis GV80 SUV Testing to Kickstart Hyundai's Luxury Crossover