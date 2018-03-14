Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Described As “90 Percent Of The Way To An S-Class”

Doug DeMuro describes the South Korean interloper as “90 percent of the way to an S-Class,”
though the meaning of that depends on how you look at it. On the one hand, those who own or have experienced the Mercedes-Benz Sonderklasse would never go downmarket. But on the flip side, mid-size sedan owners who want to go upmarket are sure to be interested in the G90 for what it offers at this price point.
Pricing kicks off at $68,350, and with every available option ticked from the list, you’re looking at $75,345. Now take the S-Class for reference, which MSRPs from $89,900 for the S 450 and tops at $230,495 for the bone-stock S 65. Quite a difference, isn’t it? But as mentioned beforehand, Genesis
isn’t gunning for the customer pool interested in the three-pointed star. It’s designed for... let's say other people.
People that appreciate how the headlights and taillights say full LED
. And the sort of buyers that like how the instrument cluster reminds you if you’ve left any of windows down. Or those who prefer the first aid kit to be packaged in a premium pouch. The gimmicky features list continues with two-stage steering wheel heating.
Getting back to business, the G90 also happens to be supremely comfortable both in the front and rear, but especially in the rear, just behind the front passenger seat. Another surprising advantage the G90
has over some of its competitors is the fuel, with the Genesis needing regular-grade gasoline instead of premium jungle juice.
As for the way it drives, let’s let Doug DeMuro
take it over from here. Spoiler alert: it’s surprisingly good, but the transmission is geared toward comfort, not acceleration.