autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Described As “90 Percent Of The Way To An S-Class”

14 Mar 2018, 12:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
What started life as a model line is now a standalone brand. As the heir-apparent of the Hyundai Equus, the Genesis G90 is a polarizing vehicle for a number of reasons, chief among which is brand perception. But provided that you manage to get over the badge, the G90 is a great choice in the full-size luxury sedan segment.
24 photos
Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90Genesis G90
Doug DeMuro describes the South Korean interloper as90 percent of the way to an S-Class,” though the meaning of that depends on how you look at it. On the one hand, those who own or have experienced the Mercedes-Benz Sonderklasse would never go downmarket. But on the flip side, mid-size sedan owners who want to go upmarket are sure to be interested in the G90 for what it offers at this price point.

Pricing kicks off at $68,350, and with every available option ticked from the list, you’re looking at $75,345. Now take the S-Class for reference, which MSRPs from $89,900 for the S 450 and tops at $230,495 for the bone-stock S 65. Quite a difference, isn’t it? But as mentioned beforehand, Genesis isn’t gunning for the customer pool interested in the three-pointed star. It’s designed for... let's say other people.

People that appreciate how the headlights and taillights say full LED. And the sort of buyers that like how the instrument cluster reminds you if you’ve left any of windows down. Or those who prefer the first aid kit to be packaged in a premium pouch. The gimmicky features list continues with two-stage steering wheel heating.

Getting back to business, the G90 also happens to be supremely comfortable both in the front and rear, but especially in the rear, just behind the front passenger seat. Another surprising advantage the G90 has over some of its competitors is the fuel, with the Genesis needing regular-grade gasoline instead of premium jungle juice.

As for the way it drives, let’s let Doug DeMuro take it over from here. Spoiler alert: it’s surprisingly good, but the transmission is geared toward comfort, not acceleration.

Genesis G90 review Genesis test drive 2018 Genesis G80 sedan
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
GENESIS models:
GENESIS G70GENESIS G70 CompactGENESIS G90GENESIS G90 LargeGENESIS G80GENESIS G80 MediumAll GENESIS models  