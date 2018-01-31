Spyshots: 2020 Genesis GV80 SUV Testing to Kickstart Hyundai's Luxury Crossover

A pair of prototypes of the Genesis SUV
was spotted doing its thing in the proximity of the Arctic Circle. We're looking at chassis mules hiding new tech bits under modified Santa Fe bodies.
Notice the extended wheelbase, the heftier track width, as well as the wheels, some of which showing the Genesis badge.
One of the test cars also came with a window sticker delivering a few tech details: JX1 must be the internal code for the project, while the rest of the label read 3.5G 4WD
AT.
While this could mean the automatic, all-wheel-drive SUV will feature a new 3.5-liter V6, we're expecting the engineers to also come up with a hybrid powertrain for the vehicle, with this potentially arriving later in the model's lifecycle.
Keep in mind that this SUV was previewed by the Genesis GV80 Concept
, which landed at last year's New York International Auto Show. Hopefully, the production model will stay true to the impressive lines of the concept. For one thing, Luc Donckerwolke, who helms the Genesis design department, used to hold a similar position at Bentley, while having also led Lamborghini's penning department in the past
We're expecting the Genesis SUV to bow in late 2019, coming as a 2020 model, which means we have plenty of time to try and get under its skin.
While the GV80, which may or may not receive a new nameplate, will compete with SUVs such as the 2019 BMW X5
or 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE
, the Genesis brand will also welcome a second crossover, namely a compact proposal aimed at the BMW X3 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.
Speaking of the competition, we'll remind you that the Genesis sub-brand now has its independent US dealer network
.