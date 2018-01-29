autoevolution
 

Genesis Motors Greenlights Independent Dealer Network In The U.S.

29 Jan 2018, 11:34 UTC
by
As a standalone brand, Genesis Motors is fairly young. Launched in November 2015 with great pomp and circumstance, the luxury division of the Hyundai Motor Group currently offers three models: G70, G80, and the G90, all of them sedans designed to take on the German establishment.
Two and almost a half years since the Genesis story went full throttle, Hyundai Motor America informed existing Hyundai dealers that “a distinct and properly-sized Genesis retail network” is in the making. Parties to the Genesis Participation Agreement are given priority to apply for the franchise, and retailer selection will begin in the coming months.

The automaker claims that by the end of 2018, the dealership network will number “around 100 retailers.” But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In the first instance, the dealerships will conduct business from temporary or shared facilities. In the next three years, Genesis will transition to standalone facilities with the aim of enhancing the ownership experience.

“Establishing a right-sized Genesis retailer network, as our product portfolio grows, will ensure the Genesis brand can succeed and thrive long-term within the luxury automotive market,” declared Erwin Raphael, the general manager of Genesis Motor America. An interesting choice of words considering the automaker sold more than 20,000 vehicles in the United States of America, consisting of the G80 and G90.

This move to separate Genesis from Hyundai even further shouldn’t come as a surprise. Look at Lincoln and the services the luxury division of the Ford Motor Company offers to customers. Concierge service, roadside assistance, pickup and delivery, and the list goes on and on and on. The sort of amenities that the customer wouldn’t expect from dealers selling Fusions and Sonatas, but those selling MKZs and G70s.

By 2020, Genesis will introduce three more models. The first in the pipeline is a mid-size luxury SUV, followed by a “near-luxury SUV” and “near-luxury sports coupe.”
