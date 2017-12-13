2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Production Headlights in Traffic Spy Video

We are now just months away from the introduction of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE. As such, prototypes are starting to shed their camo and the latest episode of the sort allows us to look into the eyes of the upcoming SUV.

4 photos



The test car we're talking about has been spotted in Stuttgart traffic and, while the rest of the vehicle is still covered in camo, the headlights are now here in the form we'll get to see in the showroom.The design language obviously falls in line with what we've seen on the 2018 CLS , albeit with the eyes of the GLE having a more conventional profile, at least when it comes to the overall shape of the units.Note that this isn't the only headlight option that will be offered on the. In fact, as we've seen in another spy video, this won't even be the only LED-involving front light cluster layout for the high-riding Benz - we've also added the previous clip below (the video on the right).Unlike the model it replaces, the second-generation GLE will be all-new. Expect a melange of styling cues that will involve a sleek upper side and more rugged elements for the lower part, as, for instance, the wheel arches are expected to visually connect the GLE to the almost-ready 2019 G-Class , with the latter set to debut at next month's Detroit Auto Show.Underneath the skin, we'll find the German automaker's MHA platform, which will bring an increase in torsional rigidity. This will improve both the handling and the coziness delivered by the SUV.Those seeking performance will enjoy a whole new face of Mercedes-, with the Affalterbach part of the line-up set to welcome at least one hybrid application alongside the obvious 63 and 63 S models. The gas-electric setup, which could come with the 50 or 55 badge, should mix electric power with a straight-six motor.Nevertheless, the Mercedes-AMG versions of the GLE should land about one year after the standard model.