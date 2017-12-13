autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Production Headlights in Traffic Spy Video

13 Dec 2017, 9:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We are now just months away from the introduction of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE. As such, prototypes are starting to shed their camo and the latest episode of the sort allows us to look into the eyes of the upcoming SUV.
4 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spied
The test car we're talking about has been spotted in Stuttgart traffic and, while the rest of the vehicle is still covered in camo, the headlights are now here in the form we'll get to see in the showroom.

The design language obviously falls in line with what we've seen on the 2018 CLS, albeit with the eyes of the GLE having a more conventional profile, at least when it comes to the overall shape of the units.

Note that this isn't the only headlight option that will be offered on the SUV. In fact, as we've seen in another spy video, this won't even be the only LED-involving front light cluster layout for the high-riding Benz - we've also added the previous clip below (the video on the right).

Unlike the model it replaces, the second-generation GLE will be all-new. Expect a melange of styling cues that will involve a sleek upper side and more rugged elements for the lower part, as, for instance, the wheel arches are expected to visually connect the GLE to the almost-ready 2019 G-Class, with the latter set to debut at next month's Detroit Auto Show.

Underneath the skin, we'll find the German automaker's MHA platform, which will bring an increase in torsional rigidity. This will improve both the handling and the coziness delivered by the SUV.

Those seeking performance will enjoy a whole new face of Mercedes-AMG, with the Affalterbach part of the line-up set to welcome at least one hybrid application alongside the obvious 63 and 63 S models. The gas-electric setup, which could come with the 50 or 55 badge, should mix electric power with a straight-six motor.

Nevertheless, the Mercedes-AMG versions of the GLE should land about one year after the standard model.

2019 mercedes-benz gle Mercedes-Benz SUV spy video
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  