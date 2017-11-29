2019 BMW X5 Spied in Germany, Shows Sporty Stance

The BMW X5 you can currently find in showrooms may have landed in late 2013, but, underneath the skins, we find the platform of the second-generation model, which came to the world back in 2006. The Bavarian automaker won't bother with an LCI (Life Cycle Impulse or mid-cycle facelift), simply because the company is almost ready to introduce the fourth incarnation of the SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle).

We're expecting the 2019 BMW X5 to land in mid-2018 - keep in mind that the previous models entered production in the August-November interval. The 2019 BMW X5, which used the G05 internal code, has been spotted testing in the US on multiple occasions (the most recent sighting took place that the Spartanburg plant that brings the model to life), as well as being seen testing in Europe. And the most recent spy pics of the upcoming model have been snapped in Germany.Peeking through the camo present on the prototype, we notice a mix of styling cues borrowed from the Concept X7 iPerformance and the new X3. Expect the 2019 BMW X5 to pack a wide stance, thus reminding us of the sporty attitude of the original.A size increase is expected for the high-riding Bimmer, which will be underpinned by the automaker's CLAR platform. Nevertheless, despite the fact that the new X5 will be longer and wider than the model it replaces, we're expecting a slight diet.And the size boost will be most noticeable from the rear side of the passenger compartment. For instance, while the current model offers respectable occupant room, the door opening is aggressively cut by the rear wheel arch.The engine lineup of the newcomer will be similar to that of the current model, ranging from the 2.0-liter turbo-four included in the xDrive40e plug-in hybrid powerplant to the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 of the X5 M , which will climb to around 600 hp for the new generation.We're expecting the 2019 BMW X5 to land in mid-2018 - keep in mind that the previous models entered production in the August-November interval.