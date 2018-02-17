autoevolution
 

2019 Genesis G80 2.2d Test Mule Spied Testing In The Snow

As an up-and-coming luxury brand, Genesis Motors finds itself in an uphill battle to secure a place in the segment where Mercedes-Benz and BMW reign supreme. But the luxury division of Hyundai is making efforts to make ends meet. In more than one way, that is.
First things first, the G70, G80, and G90 will be joined by two crossover utility vehicles and a coupe by the end of 2020. Then there’s the matter of electrification, with Genesis announcing that eco-friendly drivetrain choices are the key to success in the 2020s.

Back on Planet Earth and into the present, Genesis pulled the veils off a new engine option for the G80. It’s the 2.2-liter CRDi that’s available in the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Stinger, a turbo diesel that should make the executive sedan a little bit more appealing to the frugal-minded customer. This G80 prototype reads 2.2d on the trunk lid, and from the looks of things, it’s a powertrain test mule.

Pictured here testing in the Northernmost part of Europe, the 202-horsepower G80 2.2d is crucial to the automaker’s entry in Europe. As per Genesis, the brand will launch in the Old Continent by early 2020. Despite the fact people are turning away from diesel-fueled vehicles, the CRDi is crucial for a vehicle in this class and this part of the world.

What’s most curious about the test mule is the front fascia’s design. Notice that the front axle doesn’t fit into the front wheel arches and the bumper doesn’t align with the rest of the body? Then there’s the hood, which sports changes in the area above the grille.

As of February 2018, the Genesis G80 is available in three markets: South Korea (where the G80 with the 2.2 CRDi has been introduced earlier in February), the United States of America, and Russia. The Chinese market is next on the automaker’s agenda, with the launch scheduled for 2019.
