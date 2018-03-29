2018 Volvo XC60 Takes World Car of the Year Title

It’s one good start of a year for Swedish manufacturer Volvo, which in the span of only two weeks saw two of its models getting car of the year titles.

In a competition also entered by Mazda CX-5 and Range Rover Velar, the 2018 XC60 has been declared the winner on Wednesday by the organizers of the 2018 World Car Awards. This is the first time a Volvo model has won a global recognition of this type.



Last year, the title was won by the Jaguar F-Pace, which managed to beat the Audi Q5. This year, the XC60 had to compete against 34 other models.



“I am pleased to see our company’s product investments paying off,” said Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo CEO.



“We are up against some tough competition, but this award for the XC60 show that Volvo has the right combination of design, connectivity, and safety that appeals to customers across the world.”



As a way to celebrate the events, Volvo has two versions of this year’s winning models, both in Inscription trim levels, on the stage at the New York event.



The title won by Volvo this year, although important for the visibility of the brand, it’s not entirely objective. The World Car Awards are handed after a jury of 82 automotive journalists evaluate the cars based on the personal impressions of the jurors.



