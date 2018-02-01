autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S Wins Beauty Contest, Named Most Beautiful Supercar of the Year

The Festival Automobile International Awards is, among other things, the organizer of one of the world's few beauty contests for vehicles. In what they call the Fashion Week for Cars, now in its third year, some 150,000 voters from around the globe try to have it their way and name the most beautiful car of the year.

That's what happens to your regular, under 60,000 euro-priced vehicles ($74,500). The prize for the most beautiful supercar of the year, however, is handed by a jury of 17 members from “a diverse range of industries.” And for the year 2017, the panel named the McLaren 720S Most Beautiful Supercar.

“This award is a further boost for everyone at McLaren, and reflects the superb teamwork by our design group in creating and crafting the lines and proportions of the 720S that attracted recognition from the judges of our design ethos of form following function,” said David Gilbert, Managing Director - Europe at McLaren Automotive.

The competition in the beauty contest was not to be neglected. The finalists standing before the jury and showing all their curves to the 600 guests were, alongside the McLaren, the Aston Martin’s V8 Vantage, Ferrari’s Portofino and the Porsche Panamera.

The car, presented almost a year ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 with a maximum output of 710 hp. The maximum speed of 341 km/h (212 mph) can be achieved easily following the naught to sixty explosions in just 2.9 seconds.

The Festival Automobile International Awards just ended its public voting campaign for the Most Beautiful Car of the Year for vehicles “marketed in the year with a retail price not exceeding €60,000.” The entries were the Citroen DS 7 Crossback, Volvo XC60, Jaguar E-Pace, BMW X2, Mazda MX-5 RF and Alpine A110.

Some 150,000 public voters selected the Alpine A110 as the most beautiful car of the year in this category.
