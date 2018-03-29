2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Crosses the Ocean for NYIAS, Gets New Trim Names

By 2020, Hyundai says eight new or re-engineered crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) will be introduced in an increasingly appealing segment. Part of that lineup is the new Santa Fe, presented earlier this month in Geneva and staring now on the floor of the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).
For the American market, the new Santa Fe will be sold starting this summer with several upgrades, a name change and some new tech and safety additions.
First off, Hyundai decided to give a range of boost by making trim levels more American-like. So, from now on, the Santa Fe Sport becomes simply Santa Fe, while the long wheelbase seven-passenger model dubbed Santa Fe will become Santa Fe XL.
Hyundai says it is also working on a new eight-passenger SUV from the Santa Fe range that will get an entirely new name, but stopped short of providing more details.
As for the car itself, it grew a bit in dimensions, including in terms of passenger and cargo volume. Hyundai has added cargo room behind the second-row seats and has also increased the second-row leg room to “best-in-class” dimensions.
The slightly increased mass which resulted from the modifications will be powered by choice of three powertrains.
The lineup is spearheaded by the 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder GDI engine with 185 horsepower. It is followed by the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 235 horsepower. A new engine, a 2.2-liter CRDi turbodiesel with 190 hp, completes the range. This last one is the the first CRDi unit to arrive to North America.
All units will be paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission, developed in-house to be lighter than the outgoing six-speed model.
Safety wise, the new Santa Fe packs everything one might expect from a modern-day SUV, starting with Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist and ending with Rear Occupant Alert, a feature Hyundai is extremely proud of.
Full details on the U.S.-spec Santa Fe are included in the document attached below.
