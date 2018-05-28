autoevolution
 

Genesis Essentia Gets Outdoor at Villa d’Este 2018

28 May 2018, 8:02 UTC ·
Presented indoors at the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) in March, the Essentia electric concept from Genesis was shown for the first time in open air at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este this weekend.
The vehicle was part of the concours parade on Saturday, May 26th, and was also shown at the celebration at Villa Erba on Sunday, May 27th. It also competed for the top prize of Design Award for Concept Cars and Prototypes.

The Essentia is Genesis’ first electric vehicle. The concept is powered by a high-density battery pack and an undisclosed number of electric motors that allow the car to have an acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph of only three seconds.

The Essentia is built from lightweight carbon-fiber for the monocoque and comes with a custom interior. Access to the inside is achieved through butterfly-style doors that open to an world of mixed materials, starting with cognac leather on the seats and ending with Oxford Blue leather for the center console.

Genesis debuts on the new Essentia an array of features it calls Disconnectivity. The model has been built from the start to be connected, meaning it is not only linked to the Internet, but also to the infrastructure and other vehicles.

The concept is capable of recommending routes based on driver inclination and preferences, can also communicate with the owner’s smart home, turning on lights or allowing access to delivery companies.

“With this project, we set-out to create an object of desire, passion, and inspiration,” said in a statement Manfred Fitzgerald, Genesis Brand head of global business.

“That is why we were so proud to accept the invitation to share the Essentia with the public during our first appearance at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.”

When the car was first presented a few months ago, Genesis said it has no plans to turn the concept into a production car.
