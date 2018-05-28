Genesis Essentia Gets Outdoor at Villa d’Este 2018

Presented indoors at the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) in March, the Essentia electric concept from Genesis was shown for the first time in open air at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este this weekend.

5 photos



The



The Essentia is built from lightweight carbon-fiber for the monocoque and comes with a custom interior. Access to the inside is achieved through butterfly-style doors that open to an world of mixed materials, starting with cognac leather on the seats and ending with Oxford Blue leather for the center console.



Genesis debuts on the new Essentia an array of features it calls Disconnectivity. The model has been built from the start to be connected, meaning it is not only linked to the Internet, but also to the infrastructure and other vehicles.



The concept is capable of recommending routes based on driver inclination and preferences, can also communicate with the owner’s smart home, turning on lights or allowing access to delivery companies.



“With this project, we set-out to create an object of desire, passion, and inspiration,” said in a statement Manfred Fitzgerald, Genesis Brand head of global business.



“That is why we were so proud to accept the invitation to share the Essentia with the public during our first appearance at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.”



