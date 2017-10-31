autoevolution
 

Genesis G70 3.3T Spanks Kia Stinger GT and Infiniti Q50 in Drag Race

Genesis has just launched the G70 in Korea, way ahead of all the other markets. And today, we get to show you a drag race against a couple of rival luxury upstarts, namely the Kia Stinger GT and Infiniti's Q50 S.
The Stinger is a stunning looking design, and with the 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6, it's also the fastest Kia ever. However, as we said yesterday, Hyundai usually has the superior engine tuning and platforms.

Obviously, the two cars are not direct competitors. The Stinger GT is a four-door coupe with a liftback hatch and a total length of 4,831mm. Meanwhile, the G70 is a sedan rival to the BMW 3 Series and measures 4,684mm.

But if you're after the faster Korean car, we're afraid that Genesis has Kia licked. After much talking, the reviewers organize no less than three drag races where the G70 3.3T always come first. Sometimes, the Q50 S and Stinger GT swap places, but they never manage to give the Genesis any trouble.

That said, we're not exactly sure what that Q50 model is though. It's described as having a 365 HP 3.5-liter V6. Either this is the hybrid model or one that is market-specific, as the Q50 replaced its 3.7-liter V6 with a twin-turbo 3-liter version that makes either 300 or 400 HP in the Red Sport. Either way, they do make a faster version than the one in the video, but we'd like to point out that it's more expensive than the Koreans.

As interesting as it is to watch, I don't think this review matters. There are dozens of important European markets where neither of these cars is going to make a dent in the armor of BMW, Audi or Mercedes.

Maybe they will Abu Dhabi, but most Americans aren't going to have the big V6 versions of these cars either, not when the 2-liter turbos offer similar performance with much better fuel economy. But a sub-5-second 3 Series rival from Genesis does grab headlines.

