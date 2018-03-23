BMW X2 vs. Jaguar E-Pace vs. Volvo XC40: the Freshest Small SUV Comparison

Until we saw this review, we didn't realize just how competitive the small SUV market has become. The BMW X2 is a brand new thing from BMW, just like the XC40 and E-Pace are unprecedented for Volvo and E-Pace.

Even though they are supposed to offer a premium alternative to the Nissan Qashqai, the three cars are quite different. However, at least for this test, they all come with a 2-liter diesel engine and automatic gearboxes. You can have something smaller or more powerful gasoline units, but most people in Europe are going to opt for the above-mentioned configuration.The X2 is based on the same platform as the X1 and the MINI Countryman. However, it's quite small and looks like a hatchback. The upside is that it's the sportiest in the group and also the lightest at 1,535kg. Stiff suspension means you are going to be uncomfortable even with adaptive dampers.The E-Pace is a porker, thanks to its old platform. Jaguar engineers have hidden the 1,843kg weight quite well. But it has the least powerful engine in the group which in combination with the weight penalty means the BMW X2 spanks it when it comes to acceleration.The Volvo XC40 is derived from the same scalable platform as everything else from Sweden. While it looks sporty, What Car says it's not. We think a smallthat glides over bumps like a larger one is going to be very popular.The X2 and XC40 are equal when it comes to the quality of the materials used. However, the BMW features more conservative design. Jaguar, meanwhile, is criticized for poor quality plastics and the infotainment.Passenger space is another forte of the Volvo brand. Just looking at the X2 gives you claustrophobia. Heavy depreciation means buying the BMW will cost you the most over time. Yeah, we already know the winner of the review too.