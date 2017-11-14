2018 Infiniti QX80 Facelift Retails At $64,750

autoevolution
Introduced for the 2011 model year and facelifted for 2014, the full-size Q80 is entering 2018 with a second facelift. As expected, Infiniti made changes to both the styling and pricing of the luxo-SUV, with the 2018 QX80 starting at $64,750 excluding the $995 destination and handling.
By comparison, leftover stock of the 2017 Infiniti QX80 holds a retail price of $63,850 for the rear-wheel-drive model. For the QX80 4WD, Infiniti commands $67,850 for the range-topping configuration. The question is, what’s new for 2018 and is the QX80 worthy of its price?

In a nutshell, it is. Inspired by the Monograph Concept, the redesigned QX80 features reimagined 20- and 22-inch wheels, hood, lighting, LED fog lamps and side indicators, hood, and front/rear bumpers. The grille aligns with the automaker’s latest design language, though the interior leaves much to be desired in the way of new stuff. Then again, Infiniti made sure the cockpit features that desirable hand-crafted feel.

"The new 2018 QX80 commands a heightened flagship presence within the Infiniti portfolio," declared Randy Parker, vice president of Infiniti Americas. Randy goes on, adding that the QX80 “provides upscale luxury for all passengers, as well as a suite of advanced technologies that elevate confidence and control on any road." What tech stuff is he talking about?

From the point of view of safety, these are Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Distance Control Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention, plus Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. Customers who opt for the Deluxe Technology Package get the Infiniti Smart Rear View Mirror, while the Theater Package also welcomes a small update.

The comfort-oriented sport utility vehicle soldiers on with the Endurance V8 that’s also available in the Titan pickup truck. In this application, the 5.6-liter engine offers 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet (560 Nm). The range-topping variant of the QX80 sweetens the deal with Infiniti All-Mode 4WD, bringing together a computer-controlled transfer case and three modes: Auto, 4H, and 4L.
