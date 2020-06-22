The Cybertruck Finally Makes Public Debut, as Display at LA Museum

Papa’s Got a New Pair of Jeans, Built Into His Car

While sightings of it have abounded, the general public hardly ever had a chance to see it in good lighting, without studio editing, or more or less at leisure. That can change if you live in the Los Angeles area, because the famous Petersen Automotive Museum in LA is hosting what they’re calling the Cybertruck ’s “first stationary public display” between June 20 and June 27.This means that the Cybertruck is in the museum lobby , for visitors to finally take a good and proper look at it. The first videos from the scene have already emerged online at the weekend, which means that you too can check out the e-truck from the comfort of your home, especially if you’re in no position to travel all the way to the museum to see it in person.The experience of seeing it for yourself would be worth it and barely translates to camera, though, Electrek notes. The Cybertruck is an impressive, massive, shiny and very angular truck clad in stainless steel but, for all that, it makes sense once you get close to it. As controversial as its design is, it no longer strikes as such – either because we’ve gotten used to it or because it simply works.The same media outlet notes that the Cybertruck has a uniquely shaped steering wheel, which could be retained in the production version, and side cameras for side mirrors. The latter is still up for debate, pending new regulation allowing cameras to be used in lieu of the traditional mirrors. But they would be in keeping with the overall design of the truck.Another takeaway is that the wheels, as strange as they used to seem before, look kind of cool in close-up. “They are still massive, but you can see that it’s a regular wheel with an aero wheel cap and a rugged tire. The wheel wells are also fully enclosed and you can’t see the suspension at all,” Electrek says.Because the Cybertruck is roped off, visitors have no access to the interior. Based on videos and photos that have emerged, there’s no change from what we’ve seen before, including in the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage On a final note, the Cybertruck didn’t make some kind of grand entrance at the museum. According to online accounts, it was rolled in after being delivered there on a special trailer.