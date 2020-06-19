Tesla Cybertruck, Now in a Museum Near You (If You Live Around Los Angeles)

Tesla's electric (how else?) pickup truck was unveiled to the public back in November 2019, and we can still feel that brief moment of complete silence from the crowd when it first took the stage.
It's safe to say the world wasn't ready for the Cybertruck, but that didn't stop Elon Musk's company from launching what is unequivocally the most controversial design the automotive industry has seen over the past five decades or so. The only similar moment we can imagine was the introduction of the first aerodynamic body in a world where body panels were previously used simply to keep the weather away.
Like it or hate it, there's no denying the design of the Cybertruck is bold. A lot of people rejected it at first, only to have the angled shape of Tesla's pickup slowly crawl under their skin and nest there for good. It's definitely not one for the discretion-seekers as the combination of size and shape makes it stand out like a clown at a funeral, and yet the Cybertruck reportedly has no fewer than 500,000 reservations already.
It's precisely this lack of respect toward the current status quo that makes the Cybertruck a perfect candidate for a museum exhibit. The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles seems to have picked up on this as it announced it would be displaying a prototype of the electric pickup for a limited time starting with its reopening today, Friday, June 19.
The Tesla will be displayed in the museum's lobby for one week, and given the current health situation, access is on a time-stamped ticket-only basis. Adults will have to pay $16 for a visit, while children and seniors get a little price cut - $11 and $14 respectively.
This will be the first public outing for the Cybertruck since its initial reveal late October 2019. The prototype has been spotted a few times driving around LA, be it with Elon Musk at the wheel or with the CEO sitting Jay Leno's right as a host on the latter's show. This, however, will represent the best chance to get a close-up view of the $40,000 electric truck (price for the base version which will arrive later) slated for a 2021 commercial debut.
