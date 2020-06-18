4 As of Now, All Tesla Model S Long Range Plus EVs Come With 402 Miles EPA Range

2 Customer Refuses Tesla Model Y on "Many" Quality Issues, Others Confirm Problems

More on this:

Tesla Model 3 Off-Road Pack Created to Tackle Norway's Wilderness

Norway has proven that government intervention is the quickest way to convince people to shift from fossil fuel-burning cars to battery-powered vehicles. 7 photos EV . Just in case you're wondering, that's a 25 percent deduction from the cost of the car, essentially bringing electric cars on par with their ICE counterparts way before the industry could manage to do it.



That's how



Despite offering a varied lineup, there's no getting around the fact that Tesla only sells four models - S3XY - which means some people might not find exactly what they need. Taking Norway's example, some people might live in a remote area where roads aren't that great and it snows a lot, so they want an SUV . Great, Model X it is, then. Yeah, except they don't have over €100,000 to spend either, so it's a basic Model 3 for them.



This is where the aftermarket businesses come in to provide all sorts of vehicle customization options. That's mostly been focused around slight aesthetic improvements with Teslas, but now there's a company in Germany called



It won't turn the sedan into a rock-crawling monster, but it should make tackling those muddy trails a lot easier and, above all, less risky. The package consists of a 35 millimeter (1.37 inches) lift kit - total ground clearance increase including the new tires is 40 mm (1.57 inches), a set of 18-inch wheels with flange lock rings for added security, and all-terrain tires size 245/45 R18. It's not much, but it's enough to give the Model 3 a better fighting chance out there in the wild, especially if it's a dual-motor version.



The total cost of the package depends on the wheel choice. The lift kit alone is €480 ($540) and wheels and tires combos start at €1,500 ($1,688) and can go all the way to €2,600 ($2,926). The result looks pretty cool, though we have no idea what it is with the Germans and this r



The authorities there provide various incentives culminating with a complete exemption from the Value Added Tax (VAT) when buying a new. Just in case you're wondering, that's a 25 percent deduction from the cost of the car, essentially bringing electric cars on par with theircounterparts way before the industry could manage to do it.That's how Tesla managed to trail Volkswagen by just 151 cars in 2019 on the Norwegian market to claim a close second place, with a total of 18,798 units sold. Even if the Teslas were the only electric cars sold in Norway, it would still make for an impressive percentage overall, but most of those Volkswagens were e-Golfs . All this comes together to make Norway the undisputed leader in EV adoption with over half of all new car registrations being EVs in 2019.Despite offering a varied lineup, there's no getting around the fact that Tesla only sells four models - S3XY - which means some people might not find exactly what they need. Taking Norway's example, some people might live in a remote area where roads aren't that great and it snows a lot, so they want an. Great, Model X it is, then. Yeah, except they don't have over €100,000 to spend either, so it's a basic Model 3 for them.This is where the aftermarket businesses come in to provide all sorts of vehicle customization options. That's mostly been focused around slight aesthetic improvements with Teslas, but now there's a company in Germany called Delta 4x4 that offers an off-road package for the Model 3.It won't turn the sedan into a rock-crawling monster, but it should make tackling those muddy trails a lot easier and, above all, less risky. The package consists of a 35 millimeter (1.37 inches) lift kit - total ground clearance increase including the new tires is 40 mm (1.57 inches), a set of 18-inch wheels with flange lock rings for added security, and all-terrain tires size 245/45 R18. It's not much, but it's enough to give the Model 3 a better fighting chance out there in the wild, especially if it's a dual-motor version.The total cost of the package depends on the wheel choice. The lift kit alone is €480 ($540) and wheels and tires combos start at €1,500 ($1,688) and can go all the way to €2,600 ($2,926). The result looks pretty cool, though we have no idea what it is with the Germans and this r evolver barrel-like wheel design.