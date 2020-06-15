Tesla Model M e-Bike Concept Openly Mocks Gas-Guzzlers

Some five years ago, there was some speculation about how Elon Musk’s next focus would be on delivering an electric motorcycle. That rumor has long been put to rest, but it doesn’t hurt to daydream, does it?
Elon Musk has done anything from space exploration, moving public transport underground to redefining electric vehicles at large, be they sedans, SUVs, trucks or semis. He has not touched two-wheelers with the proverbial ten-foot pole (that we know of), but a newly resurfaced (and old) concept proves many are still clinging to hope.
Somehow, the idea that Tesla would make the best e-bike if it ever decided to make e-bikes lives on.
Back in 2015, James Gawley first unveiled his concept for a Tesla electric motorcycle, a cross between a standard and sport-touring motorcycle, infused with the overall aesthetic of the Model S. It’s been picking up traction again, confirming that many would still love to see a Tesla electric motorcycle. We might as well revisit it.
Gawley’s proposition is a beautiful, albeit somehow unpractical one. It’s also a direct jab at gas-guzzlers, with Gawley choosing to create a negative space smack in the middle of the body, where the gas tank would be. Gawley is an industrial designer but he’s still an artist at heart, so this can’t be by accident.
The Model M e-bike would become the new status quo, Gawley explained at the time on Behance. It wouldn’t just be an electric bike, but a very smart and connected one – and look no further than the massive dashboard / touchscreen for proof of that. “The touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and steering controls seamlessly integrate media, navigation, communications, battery levels and vehicle data,” Gawley says.
It would also come with day and night modes for optimal visibility and minimal distraction. That said, having a massive screen more or less between your legs, displaying all this kind of information, is what some might call a distraction of itself.
Built around the rider, Model M would also feature zero-profile foot pegs, hydraulic stand, a charging connector hidden from view, smart air suspension and full integration with Apple. It would also do away with rear view mirrors, which would be replaced by cameras – something that Musk is only now getting to do with the Cybertruck (presumably).
That said, Gawley’s suggestion for Tesla’s first electric motorcycle is a looker (flaws notwithstanding). It’s also what dreams are made of these days, as regards Tesla’s plans for two-wheelers.
