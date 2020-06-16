Customer Refuses Tesla Model Y on "Many" Quality Issues, Others Confirm Problems

A Tesla customer reveals on reddit that he ended up refusing the delivery of the Model Y due to the issues that he discovered on the car, and several others chimed in to report similar quality control problems on their Teslas too.
More specifically, reddit user crabasa reveals that he drove to the Renton Service Center for delivery with the entire family, and despite being “mentally prepared to walk away from the car” should major issues be discovered, he still didn’t expect the “little to no quality control or inspection.” “It had way too many issues,” he explains on reddit.
First and foremost, the car came with “a dozen” paint issues and scratches all over the place, a few larger on the rear bumper, panel gaps, condensation in a fog light, faded door trim, and misaligned rear taillights.
“The delivery specialist I spoke to was pretty clear: if I accepted delivery, it would be my car and I'd have to hope for the best in terms of getting these issues fixed. He also reminded me that if I returned the car under their 7-day return policy, I would be prohibited by buying another Model Y for 1 year,” the redditor says.
Several others confirmed in the same thread that their Tesla cars came with such issues, and while some refused the delivery, others accepted it hoping everything would get it fixed. It didn’t, some explain.
“For my early model 3 delivery back in 2018, I should have walked away. There was micro scratches all over the place,” someone says. “I took delivery of a new TM3 with issues as they promised to fix them afterwards. It took almost a year for Tesla to fix the issues, and it’s still not perfect,” another Tesla owner continues.
The Model Y buyer says a delivery advisory suggested all these issues could be the result of layoffs and overworked and understaffed Tesla locations.
“Ultimately, I insisted on a new VIN and asked that the delivery happen at the Bellevue location. No ETA on when I'll get matched, but I'm hoping it's soon!” he concludes.
