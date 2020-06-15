Musician Steve Lacy Walks Away from Head-on Crash in His Tesla Model 3

Some people don't give safety a second thought when they choose a new car. They want a specific brand and a specific model because they like it, because their parents had one when they were little or because the neighbor bought one, so they go ahead and buy it.
That's how some manufacturers get away with it, despite still offering sub-par vehicles as far as safety is concerned. And you'd be surprised who makes it on the list of shame: models such as the Jeep Wrangler or the Suzuki Jimny aren't quite up to par when it comes to catering for the wellbeing of their occupants, for instance, but there are others as well.
Teslas, on the other hand, are well known for scoring maximum points in safety tests and backing that up out in the real world as well. The architecture of EVs - namely the absence of a large and heavy (and quite hot) slab of metal parts just inches away from your feet - makes it easier for manufacturers to include efficient crumpling zones that soak up the energy of the crash and keep the cabin and the people inside it in one piece.
There have been countless situations where people thanked their Teslas for still being alive, and the most recent entry on that list is musician Steve Lacy. The 22-year-old Grammy-nominated guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer was the victim in a head-on crash in his Model 3 involving a drunk driver who apparently ran from the scene.
The musician posted a picture of the wreck on Instagram together with a short text: "that I’m still alive glow hit different. please don’t drink n drive people. this drunk f**k hit me head on and ran. def accepted my fate, but we still here. black lives matter tho bish we not done."
Would he have been able to take the pic if he were driving a similarly sized ICE sedan? The crash looks pretty severe but considering the other driver was able to allegedly run away, we'd have to say a definite 'maybe' in this case. However, that's not really important at this point but the fact Steve got out okay with only a few bruises on his hands that were probably caused by the deployment of the airbags. So maybe paying a little more attention to the safety ratings before buying a good car isn't such a bad idea.
Teslas, on the other hand, are well known for scoring maximum points in safety tests and backing that up out in the real world as well. The architecture of EVs - namely the absence of a large and heavy (and quite hot) slab of metal parts just inches away from your feet - makes it easier for manufacturers to include efficient crumpling zones that soak up the energy of the crash and keep the cabin and the people inside it in one piece.
There have been countless situations where people thanked their Teslas for still being alive, and the most recent entry on that list is musician Steve Lacy. The 22-year-old Grammy-nominated guitarist, singer, songwriter, and producer was the victim in a head-on crash in his Model 3 involving a drunk driver who apparently ran from the scene.
The musician posted a picture of the wreck on Instagram together with a short text: "that I’m still alive glow hit different. please don’t drink n drive people. this drunk f**k hit me head on and ran. def accepted my fate, but we still here. black lives matter tho bish we not done."
Would he have been able to take the pic if he were driving a similarly sized ICE sedan? The crash looks pretty severe but considering the other driver was able to allegedly run away, we'd have to say a definite 'maybe' in this case. However, that's not really important at this point but the fact Steve got out okay with only a few bruises on his hands that were probably caused by the deployment of the airbags. So maybe paying a little more attention to the safety ratings before buying a good car isn't such a bad idea.