Tuned Tesla Model Y Sets SUV Track Record, Beats 997 Turbo, Bites Heels of GT3

Was anyone in any doubt over whether the Model Y was going to set new performance records in the SUV/crossover segment? Well, with the chubbier Model X doing just that before it, this really shouldn't come as a surprise.
Despite every major manufacturer having a go at the SUV market these days - and that includes the likes of Lamborghini, Porsche, and even Ferrari in the not too distant future - you half expected the Model Y to set the tone in quarter mile drag races and, why not, on the shorter, more technical racetracks.
Racetracks like the 3.1 mile-long Buttonwillow Raceway down in California, which is where the Model Y set a new record for an SUV and even managed to upset other ICE vehicles with a lot more racing pedigree than the family-oriented electric crossover. But more on that in a second.
It's worth pointing out that we're talking about a Tesla Model Y Performance with some suspension and brake upgrades from Unplugged Performance (UP). Funnily enough, the point of the outing wasn't to set any records, but rather test the technology developed by UP to increase the vehicle's comfort as well as handling. According to UP representatives cited by Teslarati, the upgrades are still being tinkered with, so we should expect even quicker times from the Model Y in the future.
Do you know what that means? Well, considering the Unplugged Model Y's current time of 2:01.92 is already less than half a second slower compared to the Porsche 911 997 GT3's (and quicker than the 997 Turbo's), the big-winged machine might eventually fall behind a porky battery-powered crossover with enough room for five people and their luggage. Track performance was the last bastion for ICE cars for so long, and it's beginning to look like this might be slowly slipping away from them too.
“After testing, we are confident we can go sub 2 minutes with the Model Y once we release our race-tuned coilovers,” said UP President Ben Schaffer. “We will continue to release more suspension tuning for all Teslas and to establish new lap records further worldwide." So, watch out: a Tesla Model Y with Unplugged Performance upgrades might be coming to a racetrack near you.
Racetracks like the 3.1 mile-long Buttonwillow Raceway down in California, which is where the Model Y set a new record for an SUV and even managed to upset other ICE vehicles with a lot more racing pedigree than the family-oriented electric crossover. But more on that in a second.
It's worth pointing out that we're talking about a Tesla Model Y Performance with some suspension and brake upgrades from Unplugged Performance (UP). Funnily enough, the point of the outing wasn't to set any records, but rather test the technology developed by UP to increase the vehicle's comfort as well as handling. According to UP representatives cited by Teslarati, the upgrades are still being tinkered with, so we should expect even quicker times from the Model Y in the future.
Do you know what that means? Well, considering the Unplugged Model Y's current time of 2:01.92 is already less than half a second slower compared to the Porsche 911 997 GT3's (and quicker than the 997 Turbo's), the big-winged machine might eventually fall behind a porky battery-powered crossover with enough room for five people and their luggage. Track performance was the last bastion for ICE cars for so long, and it's beginning to look like this might be slowly slipping away from them too.
“After testing, we are confident we can go sub 2 minutes with the Model Y once we release our race-tuned coilovers,” said UP President Ben Schaffer. “We will continue to release more suspension tuning for all Teslas and to establish new lap records further worldwide." So, watch out: a Tesla Model Y with Unplugged Performance upgrades might be coming to a racetrack near you.