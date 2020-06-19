2021 GMC Syclone Performance Truck Is Real, Features Supercharged V8 and AWD

5 2021 GMC Yukon Goes Rugged with AT4 Version for the First Time

Introduced for the 1993 model year, the SVT Lightning was intended to challenge the 454 SS from Chevy. However, GMC engineers had a little trick up their sleeves. Specifically, a force-fed surprise in the guise of a 4.3-liter V6 with 280 horsepower (284 PS) and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) for the Syclone. 17 photos



Having mentioned AWD , this fellow actually uses the 5.3-liter V8 instead of the 6.2 small-block truck engine.



Torque is rated at 600 pound-feet or 813 Nm. A blueprinted L83 aluminum block is complemented by forged H-beam rods, a forged 1538W twisted steel crankshaft, forged aluminum pistons, high-flow cylinder heads with ARP high-strength studs, upgraded injectors and fuel system, an air-to-water intercooler, high-flow cats, and a stainless-steel exhaust.



Of course, the centrifugal supercharger is the centerpiece, featuring a 33 percent larger 8-rib belt drive and OEM-like quality according to SVM.



Like the Sonoma-based original, the 2021 GMC Syclone starts out life as a Canyon. Exclusively offered with the extended cab and short bed, the blown truck can be had in any factory color. “This Syclone could easily qualify as the fastest limited production mid-size pickup truck in the world,” and regarding rarity, only 50 examples of the breed will ever be produced.



Six-piston calipers up front and 13.6-inch slotted rotors are also included in the build, along with a sports suspension that lowers the front by 2 inches and the rear end by 5 inches. Higher-rated front and rear performance shocks are standard too, but 4.10 front and rear gearing is an option.



As expected of a truck on steroids, heavy-duty driveshafts ensure that the Syclone can take the supercharged motor's massive torque. The full-time transfer case "is key to the neck-snapping acceleration," splitting torque 62 percent to the rear wheels and 38 percent to the front. When either end loses traction, up to 100 percent of the torque can be redirected as needed. All details and specs now online here to download in brand new hi-def catalog!... Posted by Specialty Vehicle Engineering, Inc. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Those figures may not come as exciting in this day and age. For reference, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost in the F-150 costs only $995 over the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT and boasts 325 horsepower plus 400 pound-feet of torque (330 PS and 542 Nm). What's missing from all of the Big Three in Detroit is a supercharged V8, although Ram will soon roll out the 1500 Rebel TRX

Download attachment: 2021 GMC Syclone by Specialty Performance Vehicles (PDF)