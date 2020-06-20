5 2021 Genesis G70 Facelift Rendered With Brand’s New Quad Lamps and Crest Grille

More on this:

Bugatti “Hyper Truck” Rendering Combines Divo Front Fascia With Amarok Rear End

When it comes to hypercar royalty, the Divo is up there with the best of them. What boggles the mind is that Bugatti – a French automaker with a tumultuous yet illustrious history – is owned by the automaker which makes daily drivers and family haulers such as the Golf and Atlas. 24 photos



The side profile, tailgate, and taillights are borrowed from the Volkswagen Amarok while the wheels and stylized B out back are from the quad-turbo hypercar. What comes as a bit of a disappointment is that we’re not treated to a quad-pipe exhaust system and blue wall rubber shoes from Michelin.



Looking at the bigger picture, the



Inspired by both the Atlantic and the Vision Gran Turismo, the handling-focused hypercar will be produced in 40 examples for the entire world. Lighter than the Chiron Sport, the Divo is the quickest Bugatti around the Nardò test track thanks to stiffer springs, retuned dampers, and a little more downforce.



The Amarok, on the other hand, is a pretty old design. In production since 2010, the mid-sized workhorse penned by the guy who designed the Miura Concept for Lamborghini will soon be succeeded by an all-new model.



Not that long ago, Vee-Dub and FoMoCo agreed to develop commercial vehicles together. As part of this collaboration, the second generation of the Amarok will ride on the ladder-type frame of the all-new Ford Ranger.



Given the American automaker’s vast experience in truck manufacturing, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Amarok will utilize EcoBoost and EcoBlue engines along with the 10-speed auto co-developed with General Motors.



Thanks to the Volkswagen Group connection, pixel artist Kleber Silva fired up his Photoshop to imagine what a “hyper truck” would look like. Bugatti Automobiles will never ever venture down this road, but then again, this face swap is an interesting exercise in OEM tuning if you could call it as such.The side profile, tailgate, and taillights are borrowed from the Volkswagen Amarok while the wheels and stylized B out back are from the quad-turbo hypercar. What comes as a bit of a disappointment is that we’re not treated to a quad-pipe exhaust system and blue wall rubber shoes from Michelin.Looking at the bigger picture, the W16 motor wouldn’t fit in the engine compartment of the Amarok. A mid-engine transplant would be interesting, but on the other hand, the Amarok isn’t as wide as the Divo. The inner wheel tubs of the Volkswagen would also hinder the midship conversion.Inspired by both the Atlantic and the Vision Gran Turismo, the handling-focused hypercar will be produced in 40 examples for the entire world. Lighter than the Chiron Sport, the Divo is the quickest Bugatti around the Nardò test track thanks to stiffer springs, retuned dampers, and a little more downforce.The Amarok, on the other hand, is a pretty old design. In production since 2010, the mid-sized workhorse penned by the guy who designed the Miura Concept for Lamborghini will soon be succeeded by an all-new model.Not that long ago, Vee-Dub and FoMoCo agreed to develop commercial vehicles together. As part of this collaboration, the second generation of the Amarok will ride on the ladder-type frame of the all-new Ford Ranger.Given the American automaker’s vast experience in truck manufacturing, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the Amarok will utilize EcoBoost and EcoBlue engines along with the 10-speed auto co-developed with General Motors. A plug-in hybrid is also expected, and according to the latest reports, the redesigned Ranger is supposed to roll out next year as a 2022 model.