2020 Lancia Aurelia B20 “Coupe Tributo” Rendering Comes Courtesy of JLR Designer

Based in Warwickshire, creative designer Gianluigi Cicolella works for Jaguar Land Rover since 2016. Before that, he spent a year at the Prancing Horse of Maranello as a transportation designer.
Like any Italian, his love for Lancia is hard to explain but easy to understand. The driving force behind many automotive firsts is a shadow of its former self nowadays, reduced to only one model and one market.
The Ypsilon – which is available as a hybrid for 2020 – has little to do with Lancia given the Fiat platform, engines, and transmissions. A very different machine from the Delta Integrale, Beta Monte Carlo, and numerous other greats from the past, the supermini doesn’t define the brand at all.
Models such as the Aurelia B20 GT do, a bite-the-back-of-your-hand grand tourer that showed its racing chops with a second-place finish at the Mille Miglia and a class win at Le Mans. Only 3,871 units of the B20 coupe were made from 1951 to 1958, penned by Ghia’s Felice Mario Boano.
The “Coupe Tributo” in the photo gallery isn’t an official Lancia project, but a rendering from the JLR designer mentioned in the opening paragraph. The first lines of the fixed-head grand tourer were drawn in 2018 according to Gianluigi, and since then, the B20 has been continuously updated “with the dream of seeing the Lancia brand back to the top again.”
As opposed to other renderings, this one isn’t only beautiful but seriously detailed. Gianluigi has posted multiple versions of the rear end, front fascia, and side profile on Instagram, showcasing the project’s evolution.
Fluidity may be the best word to describe the streamlined design, uncluttered by unnecessary garnishing. The tiniest amount of chrome and ultra-thin LED headlights dominate the front fascia, which also integrates Lamborghini-inspired forged carbon fiber for the front bumper’s lip spoiler.
The interior and engine bay, however, remain a mystery. Considering that Lancia and Ferrari are related to each other despite the FCA-PSA merger, the plug-in hybrid V8 from the SF90 Stradale would be perfect for the Tributo. Still, don’t get your hopes up for a halo model from Lancia anytime soon.
Although nothing is known about future models at the time of reporting, a badge-engineered crossover based on the front-wheel-drive Alfa Romeo Tonale or rear-wheel-drive Stelvio would help Lancia get back on its feet.
