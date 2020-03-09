Lancia Goes Hybrid, New Ypsilon Hybrid Available From 14,450 Euros

Remember Lancia? Yeah, that Italian manufacturer of rally-bred homologation specials such as the Delta HF Integrale and Stratos is a shadow of its former self, currently selling only the Ypsilon in Italy. On the upside, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has treated the once-great brand to a hybrid engine option.
Enter the Ypsilon Hybrid, which borrows the 1.0-liter engine from the 500 Hybrid and Panda City Cross Hybrid. At 14,450 euros before options, the Lancia also happens to be cheaper than both of them without cutting corners in terms of efficiency or performance. Having said that, let’s talk about the oily bits.
As opposed to other engine options, the three-cylinder with mild-hybrid technology emits 90 grams of CO2 per kilometer while developing 70 metric horsepower from 999 cubic centimeters. A six-speed transmission drives the front wheels as efficiently as possible, and when needed, the belt-driven starter generator supplies the Ypsilon Hybrid with an additional 3.6 kW (make that 5 horsepower).
The electrical energy is stored in a 0.13-kWh lithium-ion battery. Maximum torque is rated at 92 Nm, and if you were wondering, the transmission is specially developed for high-efficiency applications. According to Fiat, the C514 utilizes a special lubricant and “never-seen-before sixth ratio” for highway driving.
Still based on the third-generation Ypsilon from 2011, the Hybrid is available in two flavors. The Silver is the entry-level trim, and standard equipment includes split-folding rear seats, 15-inch wheels with stylized plastic covers in matte black, manual air conditioning, a radio, and a few buttons on the steering wheel.
Gold is the name of the higher specification, which levels up to alloy wheels, leather on the steering wheel, fog lamps, and the 5.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system with a touchscreen display. Given this information, there’s no denying the 500 has better equipment while the Panda City Cross lags behind a little.
Speaking of Fiat, have you heard there’s an all-new 500e available to order from 37,500 euros? Lancia won’t come out with the e-Ypsilon anytime soon, and looking at the bigger picture, it wouldn’t make too much sense given the starting price of the 500e as opposed to more popular rivals such as the Renault Zoe.
