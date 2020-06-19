Ferrari Roma “Speedster” Borrows Porsche 911 Styling for Open-Top Cruising

The Speedster is the final incarnation of the previous Neunelfer, a swan song with go-faster underpinnings and timeless elegance. It’s no wonder Porsche priced it at $274,500 before delivery, way more than the Targa or the RS on which it’s based.
Grafting the rear deck of the Speedster onto the Ferrari Roma proves how pure the design is. Rendered by Mike Crawley from Manchester, the two-seat grand tourer looks pretty and desirable with the open-top body style. The Prancing Horse didn’t mention any convertible option, leaving the fixed-head coupe as your sole choice.
Probably the most attractive front-engined Ferrari since the 456 series, the Roma doesn’t shy away from its Italian sophistication. Even the name, taken from the capital city of Italy, is likely meant to elevate the two-seater above its competitors.
Speaking of which, Maranello has certainly peeked at segment rivals when developing the Roma. Highlighted in a previous article from November 2019, the grand tourer perfectly matches McLaren in terms of horsepower.
Torque-wise, the British interloper plays second fiddle to the Roma despite the larger engine (4.0 versus 3.9 liters). The Ferrari, however, has less cargo capacity compared to the mid-engine McLaren because it has only one trunk instead of two.
Described as “La Nuova Dolce Vita” by its maker, the all-new model draws inspiration from multiple prancing horses – both old and new. SF90 Stradale and uperfast styling can be seen up front and on the side profile, and the overall design is a throwback to grand tourers from the olden days.
There’s even some Monza in there if you look closely, but the Roma isn’t about looks, comfort, and performance alone. Ferrari has really stepped up its game in terms of multimedia solutions, rolling out digital instrument cluster with a 16-inch diagonal in addition to an 8.4-inch portrait touchscreen and a passenger-side unit.
The latest version of Side Slip Control is also featured – as standard – and as the name implies, it’s a software-based system that reduces or increases the car’s oversteering capacity to the driver’s comfort zone. In a nutshell, good ol’ drifting made easy.
