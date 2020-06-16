Ferrari "FXX40" Track-Only Supercar Rendering Isn’t Your Typical F40

It’s hard to ignore how much the F40 means to Ferrari. Often referred to as the most iconic supercar of all time, the mid-engine model commemorates the automaker’s 40th anniversary and it’s the final production car to be signed off by a sharp-dressed man known as Enzo.
A few more than 1,300 examples were made from 1987 to 1992, but not all F40s are created equal. After designing a rally car based on the 308 GTB, long-time Ferrari partner Michelotto Automobili helped the Prancing Horse with the 288 GTO Evoluzione and no fewer than two go-faster versions of the F40 – the LM and Competizione models.
The F40 LM raced in series such as the IMSA and GT Series while the F40 Competizione was developed from it as a customer racecar. It’s believed that 19 and 10 examples were built in total, respectively, featuring more aggressive styling and more performance than the road-going counterpart.
This gets us to the “FXX40” rendering by Travis Walmsley. The automotive and transport designer had a single aim, namely “to produce a modern track variation of the original” from the 1980s. A racer that wouldn’t look out of place next to the previously mentioned LM and Competizione.
Walmsley didn’t go all retro, though. “For this project, I wanted to create something which fits in with current trends and aesthetics of the automotive industry,” he explains. “The goal was to design something which maintains the skeleton of the F40 but creates a whole new aesthetic for the vehicle,” and this is what the Ferrari FXX40 is all about.
Not to be confused with the cable channel owned by Walt Disney, FXX was first used by the Prancing Horse in 2005 for the track-only version of the Enzo Ferrari. The nameplate carried over to the 599 and LaFerrari, and it’s a fitting designation for the F40 as well.
From the dual exhaust system to the louvers on the hood and Enkei-style wheels, the FXX40 looks extremely special indeed. The rendering includes a Formula 1-style brake light and what appears to be an adjustable wing in addition to semi-slick performance rubber, a carbon-fiber lip spoiler, and a pair of canards for each side of the front bumper.
