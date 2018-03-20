2019 Toyota Supra Spied With Formula 1-influenced LED Fog Light

You’ve seen it in Formula 1
as the brake light and on the Ferrari F12berlinetta as the fog light. From the latest set of spy photos, the J29 Supra will tread down the same path with the design of the fog light, with the prototype showing production-spec headlamps and taillamps.
Both the front and rear clusters are full-LED
. Spied testing in sub-zero weather wearing Munich plates, the Japanese counterpart of the G29 Z4 also happens to look sharp thanks to the air vents next to the headlights and gaping air intakes. From the profile, the pre-production model shows the golden ratio of sports car design, combining a long hood with a short deck and muscular-looking shoulders.
Moving on to the rear-end styling, here you’ll find a hatchback with a sloping window and swept-up trunk lid. The Zagato-esque
double-bubble roof is also obvious, as are the circular exhaust outlets. All in all, it’s an alluring car from just about every angle.
Shown as a racecar concept
at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the J29 Supra is anticipated to show what it’s made of this fall at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Scheduled to arrive in the U.S. for the 2019 model year, the all-new Supra will be manufactured by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, right next to the 2019 BMW Z4
.
As the season for winter testing comes to a conclusion, the next stage of development is the Nurburgring. Opened earlier in March thanks to unseasonably warm weather, the Green Hell is where the Supra
has to prove that it’s worthy of its name. With 2.0- and 3.0-liter engines underhood and the know-how of Gazoo Racing, you can bet your two cents that Toyota has something special in the pipeline, a halo sports car that’ll slot above the boxed-engined, Subaru-twinned 86.
In the engine department, the range-topping B58 is good for 360 PS (355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque. There’s also a case to be made for a 385-PS (380-horsepower) version of the inline-six, but only time will tell how deep Toyota’s partnership with BMW
goes.