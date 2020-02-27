One-Owner Grigio Alloy Ferrari Enzo Is Resplendent, Looking For Second Owner

The LaFerrari may be mightier thanks to HY-KERS assistance, but the Enzo holds a special place in the hearts and minds of Ferrari enthusiasts. The biggest nemesis of the Porsche Carrera GT and Ford GT trumps both competitors with twelve cylinders and no fewer than 660 PS (651 horsepower) from 6.0 liters of displacement.
It’s also worth remembering the F140 series of engines was introduced in 2002 with the Enzo, then enlarged to 6.3 liters starting with the FF grand tourer. Capable of revving up to 8,200 rpm, this powerplant drives the rearmost wheels of a rather lightweight car.
1,480 kilograms translate to a lighter car than the LaFerrari, and it’s not hard to understand how the Prancing Horse has managed to pull it off. The minimalist cockpit is chock-full of carbon fiber, and the composite material is also utilized by the body panels.
In addition to the ever-popular Rosso Corsa, Giallo Modena, and Nero, a few examples of the breed were finished in Grigio Titanio. Chassis number ZFFCZ56B000138879 in the photo gallery isn’t exactly grey but features an elegant, blue tint. This ultra-rare color is called Grigio Alloy, and only two Enzos are known to feature this finish.
Offered for sale by Girardo & Co. of London, the Enzo in question is a 2005 model with less than 2,500 kilometers since it left the factory in Maranello. Still accompanied by the certificate of origin, the car is selling with a letter from Luca di Montezemolo, photographs of the production process, owner’s manual, warranty booklet and pouch, a spare key, toolkit, carbon-fiber briefcase, and the battery charger/tender.
A model car is also included, finished in Grigio Alloy as well. Ordered by a French dealership in 2002, the Enzo has been recently serviced by a dealership in Milan prior to going on sale. The filters, the battery, tires, pressure sensors, and oil were replaced, and the mid-engine supercar was also diagnosed to ensure the electronics are working fine.
“Price upon request” is listed on Girardo’s website, but it’s not too hard to imagine how much a one-owner and low-mileage Enzo costs these days. A relatively recent example is chassis number ZFFCW56A130134594 – the penultimate unit of the 400 produced. Last year when Bonhams auctioned it for $3.1 million, it had only 21 kilometers on the odometer.
