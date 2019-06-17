2006 Ferrari FXX Leads Collection of Red Prancing Horses to Sell in August

RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction in August is one of the most important such events of the year and as usual in 2019 too it will feature a host of incredible cars from across the ages. But some of the most exciting vehicles going under the hammer a few months from now are seven nearly new Ferraris owned by a single seller.
Included in what Sotheby’s calls The Ming Collection, the cars are, in some cases, over three decades old. Even so, they have barely been driven and most of them will be sold without reserves.
The oldest Ferrari is a 1984 512 Bbi with only 2,500 miles on the odometer and still wrapped in the original plastic delivery film. The car is expected to fetch up to $425,000.
Up next are a 1985 Ferrari 308 GTSi with 4,000 miles on board, and the 1991 Ferrari F40 driven for only 1,705 miles since new. The former is expected to fetch $150,000, and the latter $1.8 million.
Also from before the 2000s is the 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider with just 704 miles on the clock. This car has been evaluated by the auction house at $150,000.
The three more recent cars in the collection are the 2006 Ferrari FXX, 2007 Ferrari F430 F1 Spider, and 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider.
The FXX, one of just 30 ever built, has been driven on the track only once and as the crown jewel of the collection is expected to fetch $3.25 million.
The other two, the 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider and 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider, will probably sell for $250,000 and $275,000, respectively.
With a total value of around $6.3 million, The Ming Collection is one of the most valuable on the lot during this summer’s famous auction.
“Every single car in the group is nearly better than new and the meticulous level of care that has gone into maintaining these cars is outstanding. You’d be hard-pressed to find any of these models in better condition,” said in a statement Gord Duff, RM Sotheby’s global head of auctions.
