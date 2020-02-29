4 Ferrari Enzo V12 Engine Shows Up For Sale on Facebook, Looks New

3 Fake Ferrari Enzo Is Actually an F430, Now Ruined

2 Ferrari Enzo vs. LaFerrari Race Is Closer Than You Think, Could Be Illegal

1 One-Owner Grigio Alloy Ferrari Enzo Is Resplendent, Looking For Second Owner

Second Ferrari Enzo Ever Built is Like a Time Capsule

Unveiled approximately 18 years ago, the Ferrari Enzo is still heralded as one of the cars that shaped the performance path currently followed by the most famous sports car maker on the planet. 47 photos



Even though the screaming naturally aspirated V12 sitting behind the occupants has next to nothing in common with a Grand Prix car,



Back in 2002, the Enzo represented the pinnacle of Ferrari’s road car lineup, but it was also an expression of the latest advancements in F1 and motorsport technology in general.



The 660 horsepower and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) of torque were a force to be reckoned with, but the supercar’s main performance attributes revolved around the use of carbon fiber and Nomex in the manufacture of its honeycomb body, the independent push-rod suspension, and the active aerodynamics.



Thanks to all that, the Enzo could accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.65 seconds, onward to a top speed of over 350 kph (217 mph), while also obliterating any other road-going Ferrari on just about any track.



Just like on its predecessors, Ferrari limited its production to increase and conserve its value even further, with only 399 lucky owners having been hand-picked by Maranello to get their grubby hands on an Enzo. That said, 400 units were built in total, with Ferrari making an extra car as a gift to the Vatican, albeit the final Enzo was subsequently auctioned for over $1.1 million.



The low production numbers obviously make every Enzo a rarity, but to semi-quote Animal Farm, some of them are rarer than others.



If you’d own the second Enzo Ferrari ever built, for example, you’d have more braggadocio points than some random person who owns Enzo number 278.



To answer the “Why?” question is actually pretty simple. The second Enzo to come off the production line was shown and subsequently driven by none other than Michael Schumacher on the Nurburgring, at Ferrari Racing Days in August 2002, months before the car’s first public appearance at the Paris Motor Show from the same year.



Classic car specialist



Since it’s one of the early builds, the second Enzo ever made has some particularities, such as the carbon fiber weave being more evident from under the paint. With only 6,448 km (4,013 miles) on the clock, the car also comes with the original Ferrari handbooks such as the service and warranty supplement, leather pouch, spare key, a Ferrari-branded torch, a car cover, and the original battery charger. Officially named the Enzo Ferrari , like the company’s founder, it was the first road-going Prancing Horse model to ever feature active aerodynamics and a more than worthy successor to legends like the 288 GTO F40 , and the F50 Even though the screaming naturally aspirated V12 sitting behind the occupants has next to nothing in common with a Grand Prix car, Ferrari made sure that anyone who even glances at the Enzo or hears its 12-cylinder symphony will immediately think about Formula 1 and the Scuderia.Back in 2002, the Enzo represented the pinnacle of Ferrari’s road car lineup, but it was also an expression of the latest advancements in F1 and motorsport technology in general.The 660 horsepower and 657 Nm (485 lb-ft) of torque were a force to be reckoned with, but the supercar’s main performance attributes revolved around the use of carbon fiber and Nomex in the manufacture of its honeycomb body, the independent push-rod suspension, and the active aerodynamics.Thanks to all that, the Enzo could accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.65 seconds, onward to a top speed of over 350 kph (217 mph), while also obliterating any other road-going Ferrari on just about any track.Just like on its predecessors, Ferrari limited its production to increase and conserve its value even further, with only 399 lucky owners having been hand-picked by Maranello to get their grubby hands on an Enzo. That said, 400 units were built in total, with Ferrari making an extra car as a gift to the Vatican, albeit the final Enzo was subsequently auctioned for over $1.1 million.The low production numbers obviously make every Enzo a rarity, but to semi-quote Animal Farm, some of them are rarer than others.If you’d own the second Enzo Ferrari ever built, for example, you’d have more braggadocio points than some random person who owns Enzo number 278.To answer the “Why?” question is actually pretty simple. The second Enzo to come off the production line was shown and subsequently driven by none other than Michael Schumacher on the Nurburgring, at Ferrari Racing Days in August 2002, months before the car’s first public appearance at the Paris Motor Show from the same year.Classic car specialist Tom Hartley Jnr. currently has the exact same car for sale, and if you’re in the market for a modern Ferrari that will only appreciate in value in upcoming years, it’s probably one of the best ones to have.Since it’s one of the early builds, the second Enzo ever made has some particularities, such as the carbon fiber weave being more evident from under the paint. With only 6,448 km (4,013 miles) on the clock, the car also comes with the original Ferrari handbooks such as the service and warranty supplement, leather pouch, spare key, a Ferrari-branded torch, a car cover, and the original battery charger.