This 1983 Ferrari 308 GTB Michelotto Group B Is Rarer Than Rubies

Eligible to participate in the Rallylegend, Eifel Rallye Festival, Modena Cento Ore, Tour Auto, and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ferrari 308 GTB Michelotto Group B is a blue-chip collector’s car. The dealership doesn’t have an asking price listed online, but then again, don’t expect to pay anything less than top dollar for such a rare and marvelous machine. Spanish rally driver Antonio Zanini recognized that the 308 GTB can do better than Group 4, and thanks to him, Ferrari was persuaded to modify the car to Group B regulations. Because of the automaker’s involvement in Formula 1 during that era, Zanini was referred to the peeps at Michelotto.Michelotto Automobili started out in 1969 as a dealership in Padua, Venice, and because business was good, the company gained experience with modifying cars for rallying in the 1970s with the Lancia Stratos HF. Then came the 308 GTB Gruppo 4 mentioned a little earlier, and the rest is history.Chassis number ZFFHA01B000022409 here is one of four Group B rally cars, as well as one of three to feature the high-output engine. Offered for sale by Girardo & Co. of London, the old-timer develops 320 brake horsepower before the V8's limiter kicks in at 8,000 revolutions.Two seconds per kilometer faster than the Group 4 on any special stage, the Group B wasn’t as successful as its lesser counterpart. Rallied in the 1983 world rally championship by Harry Toivonen, the car was eventually bought by Michelotto’s founder before being sold to a privateer for the 1984 season.First registered to Ferrari with the license plate number MO 600480, the car was inspected by the Prancing Horse in 2007 in order to receive the Ferrari Classiche blessing. The red certification binder confirms that the rear differential, transmission, engine, and chassis are all original.Eligible to participate in the Rallylegend, Eifel Rallye Festival, Modena Cento Ore, Tour Auto, and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Ferrari 308 GTB Michelotto Group B is a blue-chip collector’s car. The dealership doesn’t have an asking price listed online, but then again, don’t expect to pay anything less than top dollar for such a rare and marvelous machine.