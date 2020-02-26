Very Original Ferrari 288 GTO Looks Immaculate, Driven 15,000 KMs Since 1985

Before Enzo Ferrari gave his blessing for the F40, the Prancing Horse was thinking about dominating Group B rallying. Following the Michelotto-tuned 308 GTB, the engineers in Maranello came up with one of the most collectible supercars of the 1980s; the 288 GTO.
GTO stands for Gran Turismo Omologata, and Ferrari was required to build at least 200 road-going vehicles in order to compete in Group B. The lack of safety for both the drivers and fans as well as the sheer madness of rallying in the top-tier category were the undoings of Group B, yet Ferrari couldn't care less about this setback.
As such, the development of the 288 GTO went forward with the road-going car, of which 272 examples of the breed were produced. In other words, the Leonardo Fioravanti-designed supercar is a little rarer than the F40, F50, Enzo, as well as the plug-in hybrid LaFerrari.
Chassis number ZFFPA16B000055631 is a two-owner car with less than 15,000 kilometers since 1985, the 139th unit to leave the factory. Certified by Ferrari Classiche, the 288 GTO in the photo gallery is finished in Rosso Corsa paintwork over Nero leather upholstery.
Girardo & Co. highlights that the first owner kept the car for 30 years, and during its years in Monte Carlo, the 288 GTO was registered with 0999 on the license plate. The second owner bought the vehicle in 2015, shipped it to London, then serviced the 288 GTO to the tune of 27,000 pounds sterling the following year. In the hands of the second owner, the mid-engined exotica was driven approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles).
One of the pictures in the online listing on Girardo & Co. reveals the original toolkit, complete with spares such as toothed belts, spark plugs, and fuses. There’s even a jack featured, along with a spare space saver wheel in the front trunk, right behind the cooling fans.
The London-based classic and racing car dealer doesn’t list the asking price for chassis number ZFFPA16B000055631, but it’s not that hard to imagine how much this blast from the not-so-distant past costs these days. A 1985 model was recently auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in Arizona, Phoenix for the princely sum of $3,360,000.
