Very Original Ferrari 288 GTO Looks Immaculate, Driven 15,000 KMs Since 1985

More on this:

1 World’s First Rotary-Engine Ferrari Gets Cease and Desist, Engineer Apologizes

2 Ferrari Stallone Concept Is the Perfect Hypercar of the Future

3 Ferrari F50 "Dark Devil" Rendered, Looks Slammed and Then Some

4 Ferrari Closes Museums, Stops Factory Tours in Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

5 Ferrari Monza Coupe Rendered, Looks Like the Perfect Grand Tourer